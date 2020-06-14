Apartment List
33 Apartments for rent in Red Bank, SC with garage

Red Bank apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
741 Spring Cress Drive
741 Spring Cress Dr, Red Bank, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1834 sqft
TRUE ONE STORY - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE RIDGE AT LONGVIEW - Everything you need on one floor! True one story Greenwood floor plan. Eat-in kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Formal dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Red Bank
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$956
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
Results within 5 miles of Red Bank
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1337 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$930
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
704-B Old Barnwell Road
704 Old Barnwell Rd, Lexington County, SC
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
Newer Building w/Parking in a Great Location Just Outside of City Limits of West Columbia Across from Pinegrove Sports Complex w/High Traffic and Lots of Neighborhood Activity!! Super Location for Small Restaurant, Sub Shop, or Possible Office

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
227 Drooping Leaf Lane
227 Drooping Leaf Lane, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1230 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
223 Nehemiah Road
223 Nehemiah Rd, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2075 sqft
**Apply Today & Get 1 full month rent FREE with a 12-month lease term** The Cypress plan is a 2-story home with 4 bedrooms upstairs and 2.5 baths. Downstairs is very open with kitchen, casual dining area and great room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 Lake Frances Dr.
307 Lake Frances Drive, Lexington County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4242 sqft
307 Lake Frances Dr. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Lake Home! - 307 Lake Frances Drive West Columbia, SC 29170 Rental amount: $2500.00 Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 3.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
255 Richmond Farm Circle
255 Richmond Farm Circle, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1568 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath 1500+ Square feet. Close to Lexington High School. Convenient to I-20. Open floor plan. Only one bedroom has carpet. The other bedrooms have wood laminate. There is a nice fenced back yard with concrete patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
142 Underwood Drive
142 Underwood Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1606 sqft
Great 1 Story home located in desirable Lexington 1 Schools. Private home Located next to community pond. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 2 car garage.

1 of 48

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
220 Sturton Drive
220 Sturton Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1632 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom patio home in the Cambridge Place neighborhood off in Lexington. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and includes free front yard maintenance. One-car garage and covered front entry. Low-maintenance fenced backyard with patio.

1 of 11

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
715 Dawsons Park Way
715 Dawsons Park Way, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1589 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,589 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Red Bank
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
11 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$947
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$934
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
150 Jeremiah Road
150 Jeremiah Rd, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2070 sqft
**Apply Today & get 1 month rent FREE with a 12-month term** 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a double garage. All one level, 9' ceilings package includes complementing taller windows and front door PLUS larger baseboards and casings.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Challendon
1 Unit Available
805 Seton Road
805 Seton Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1205 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This beautiful 3-Bed/2-Bath home has gorgeous hardwood floors, a cook-friendly kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room, and a single-car
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Red Bank, SC

Red Bank apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

