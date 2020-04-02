108 Condor Route

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Perfect Location! - This great Lexington area home now available. There is a cute front porch to welcome you. As you enter the home, you will notice many modern updates and features. We have installed modern lighting as well as ceiling fans through out the home in order to provide additional comfort. The back yard features a large deck that will be a great spot for entertaining friends and family. Close to Lexington one schools. Located conveniently between Lexington and West Columbia, the options for shopping dining and entertainment are endless. Call us today to find out more about this amazing home!



Pet Friendly

Here at Rent Haven, we love our furry friends and welcome them with open arms!



There is a non-refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum.



Due to insurance reasons some of our pets will not be able to stay with us. Below is a list of pets we will not be able to accept:



Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf/Wolf Hybrid



Unfortunately, this property does not qualify for the Section 8 program.



This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment for your convenience, call today for more details or register online with Rently at www.rently.com or www.therenthaven.com



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 2.75x the amount of the rent, have a positive rental history going back 5 years, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security deposit amount based upon applicants credit worthiness at the discretion of Rent Haven Property Management.



Minimum credit score accepted would be a 540.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check on every applicant.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



