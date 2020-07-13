/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM
39 Apartments for rent in Powdersville, SC with pool
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
117 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Powdersville
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
12 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
34 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,203
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,128
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$940
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.
Results within 10 miles of Powdersville
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$820
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1016 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Greenville, South Carolina? Then welcome home to Gleneagle Apartments! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Greenville County just minutes from Main Street.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
8 Units Available
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$938
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
900 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Grandeagle. Private and convenient, this is a haven with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1144 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:15am
$
10 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1291 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$988
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,026
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
38 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
Augusta Street Area
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,094
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
233 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1378 sqft
Trailside Verdae is re-imagining what apartment living can be. Modern style with sophisticated taste come together to create a timeless design you’ll love in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
25 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Azalea Hill Apartment Homes
1600 Azalea Hill Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$863
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1110 sqft
Our community, set in a unique and convenient neighborhood, offers a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
47 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1516 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,441
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,224
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
128 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Similar Pages
Powdersville 1 BedroomsPowdersville 2 BedroomsPowdersville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPowdersville 3 Bedrooms
Powdersville Apartments with BalconyPowdersville Apartments with GaragePowdersville Apartments with GymPowdersville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC