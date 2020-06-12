/
3 bedroom apartments
75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Powdersville, SC
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
146 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Powdersville
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
105 Elizabeth Court
105 Elizabeth Court, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1692 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a rocking-chair front porch located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Powdersville
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West End Market
35 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1434 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
9 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown. This 3 bedroom and 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Archie St
7 Archie Street, Piedmont, SC
Adorable Home in Piedmont. Spacious Rooms! - 4 bedrooms 1 full bathroom in a neighborhood convenient to downtown Piedmont. This home is walking distance to all of the revitalization plans for the river area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Upward Way
121 Upward Way, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1990 sqft
121 Upward Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Easley. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a large Bonus Room.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3209 White Horse Rd
3209 White Horse Road, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1148 sqft
RIGHT ON WHITE HORSE ROAD SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE WITH NICE PORCH AND BASEMENT, BIG YARD ALSO ZONED COMMERCIAL FOR A HOME BASED BUSINESS OR OFFICE $850 RENT $850 DEPOSIT $50 APP. FEE
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Greater Sullivan
1 Unit Available
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4 Swamp Fire Court
4 Swamp Fire Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
The newly renovated 4 Swamp Fire Court is nestled in the Cypress Cove Community off of White Horse Road, just minutes away from downtown! This 3 bed/2 bath home has been completely renovated with new vinyl floors, fresh paint, and new fixtures
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Dunean Mill
1 Unit Available
56 Allen Street
56 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Just renovated with lots of updates!!! 3 bed 1 bath Bungalow. Rocking front porch, mudroom off the side entrance, washer and dryer hook-ups. Off street parking with fully fenced in back yard, 1 car - detached car port and outdoor storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
1 Unit Available
907 Gordon St Ext
907 Gordon Street Extension, Parker, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1280 sqft
Wow! This beautiful home is a must see! Featuring an updated kitchen with an open floor plan to the dining room. Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. A gorgeous master bath addition. Complete with a fenced in front and back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Green Avenue
1 Unit Available
105 Arlington Avenue
105 Arlington Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Arlington Avenue in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Augusta Street Area
1 Unit Available
102 Tindal Avenue
102 Tindal Avenue, Greenville, SC
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 102 Tindal Avenue in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
5 Welcome Street
5 Welcome Street, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
This fabulous 3 bedroom/1 bath home has undergone some beautiful renovations and updates and is everything you would want in a home! You will be in awe of the stunning makeover this house received! This home has some new and original wood flooring
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
106 Parkdale Dr
106 Parkdale Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1308 sqft
Renovated 3-bedroom ranch in a family friendly neighborhood. Located 10 minutes away from the commercial area, restaurants and Furman University. Spacious shaded front yard, nice covered front porch.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
107 Vesta Drive
107 Vesta Drive, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 06/27/2020 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Greenville. Open Living space.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
105 Abraham Drive
105 Abraham Drive, Gantt, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from all the shopping, dining, etc that White Horse Road has to offer! The home includes NEWER WINDOWS, NEWER PAINT, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATHROOM VANITY & TOILET, and MUCH
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brandon
1 Unit Available
22 Springside Avenue
22 Springside Avenue, Parker, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION This home has it all! 22 Springside Avenue is only 5 minutes from Downtown Greenville and less than a mile from the Village of West Greenville! House has been completely renovated and is in excellent condition.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
112 Aloha Dr
112 Aloha Drive, Welcome, SC
112 Aloha Dr Available 05/20/20 Freshly updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home - Freshly updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home! This home has a great formal living room as you walk in that leads to an open eat in kitchen.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
308 S First Street
308 South 1st Street, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Cute updated bungalow in the heart of Easley. Convenient to Clemson, Powdersville, and Greenville. This home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with new hardwood floors in main living areas, tile in kitchen/bathrooms/laundry, and carpet in the bedrooms.
