All apartments in Pawleys Island
Find more places like Litchfield Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pawleys Island, SC
/
Litchfield Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Litchfield Oaks

5 Ashcraft Cir · (843) 350-0258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get your rent reduced by $87 per month when you move into a two bedroom. Restrictions apply. Limited time offer.
Browse Similar Places
Pawleys Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 833 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 836 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 335 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 337 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 702 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Litchfield Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
cable included
garbage disposal
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Take a Virtual Tour Now!

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Pawleys Island, SC. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Litchfield Beach, Pawleys Island, with easy access to Coastal HWY 17 and Transit Bus Lines, Litchfield Oaks Apartments is just minutes away from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Myrtle Beach has to offer.

Litchfield Oaks Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a putting green, fitness center, and resort style pool.

Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Myrtle Beach. We know you deserv

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250- One Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $500, 2 Pets: $750
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Assigned Surface Lot: $30, Detached Garage: $175.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Litchfield Oaks have any available units?
Litchfield Oaks has 5 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Litchfield Oaks have?
Some of Litchfield Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Litchfield Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Litchfield Oaks is offering the following rent specials: Get your rent reduced by $87 per month when you move into a two bedroom. Restrictions apply. Limited time offer.
Is Litchfield Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Litchfield Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Litchfield Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Litchfield Oaks offers parking.
Does Litchfield Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Litchfield Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Litchfield Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Litchfield Oaks has a pool.
Does Litchfield Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Litchfield Oaks has accessible units.
Does Litchfield Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Litchfield Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Litchfield Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Litchfield Oaks has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Litchfield Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pawleys Island 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCSocastee, SC
Garden City, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity