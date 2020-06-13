/
/
pawleys island
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Pawleys Island, SC📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1184 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Discover a carefree lifestyle of comfort and relaxation here at Litchfield Oaks Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Pawleys Island
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1199 Petigru Dr.
1199 Petigru Drive, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Fantastic location! Close to shopping and a short drive to the beach. Don't miss out on this adorable Pawley's Island home!!! 3 bedroom/1.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
84 Clearwater Drive
84 Clearwater Drive, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
The Cottages in Pawleys Island - THE COTTAGES AT PAWLEYS ISLAND - Inviting 3 bedroom 2 bath cottage style home showcases an open floor plan and all bedrooms conveniently located on the first floor.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
57 Navigators Dr
57 Navigators Drive, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home is almost available. Come see it before the waitlist starts! Located of the South Causeway and close to the new Lowes Foods shopping center. The pictures speak for themselves.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1197 Petigru Dr.
1197 Petigru Drive, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Beach style home, just 2 miles from Pawley's Island Pier! - This adorable home, sits in a quiet neighborhood, just minutes from both shopping and the ocean!! Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened front porch or take a quick ride over to the
Results within 5 miles of Pawleys Island
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
344 Lumbee Cir
344 Lumbee Ci, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Like NEW 3BR 3baths 2car garage Hammocks at Mingo - Property Id: 300945 Mingo at Pawleys Island Beach style living Light and Bright two story three bedroom 3 Bath home has Plantation shutters wainscoting solid surface flooring
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
88 Salt Marsh Circle
88 Salt Marsh Circle, Georgetown County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
AVAILABLE TO SHOW AND RENT JULY. This quaint 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the established Salt Marsh Cove Community. Conveniently located to everything the Pawleys Island / Litchfield area has to offer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
55 Sandlapper Way
55 Sandlapper Way, Georgetown County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
This fabulous unfurnished home of 4BR, 4.5 BA, was built in 2015 and includes 3,062 Sq Ft of finished area. Each bedroom has a bath. All rooms are large. Kitchen and living room are open with separate dining room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
108 Salt Marsh Circle
108 Salt Marsh Circle, Georgetown County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
SIX MONTH LEASE ONLY. AVAILABLE OCTOBER. Can be shown now through Memorial Day with a 24 hour notice. This second level, two bedroom, two bath condo is offered fully furnished. It is located in the established Salt Marsh Cove community.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
578 Aspen Loop
578 Aspen Loop, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE TO SHOW AND RENT JUNE 1ST DEPENDING ON CONSTRUCTION STATUS. This unfurnished, all brick home is located within Litchfield Country Club. It features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen is currently being updated.
Results within 10 miles of Pawleys Island
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
$
16 Units Available
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet
13 Muddy Bay Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1183 sqft
Luxury apartments within minutes of the Mall in Columbia, I-95, and Routes 32 and 29. Contemporary units with air conditioning, private balconies/patios, and alarm systems.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
78 Units Available
Artisan Living Wescott
9570 Eagle Pass Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
Your place, your space. Introducing Artisan Living Westcott - a boutique townhome community that's reinventing the way you live.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
21 Long Creek Dr
21 Long Creek Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Like New 3BR 2BA with Sun Room 2 Car garage - Property Id: 294638 Light and Bright Home vaulted ceiling double door entry.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
530 Bend Ave.
530 Bend Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bend Ave - 3 bedroom, 2 bath walking distance to the marsh walk and restaurants in Murrells Inlet. First floor is living space. Second floor is unfurnished and can be used for storage with owners approval. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5827345)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
4162 Murrells Inlet Rd
4162 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1573 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This adorable home with a one-car garage is situated on a spacious lot in the center of the old fishing village of Murrells Inlet! It features a family room accented with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pawleys Island rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,120.
Some of the colleges located in the Pawleys Island area include Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and Coastal Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pawleys Island from include Myrtle Beach, Little River, Conway, North Myrtle Beach, and Georgetown.