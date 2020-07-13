/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
106 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Augusta, SC
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1151 sqft
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Orchard Way
115 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1232 sqft
115 Orchard Way Available 07/24/20 115 Orchard Way - AVAILABLE JULY 24, 2020! Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath town home that has been completely updated with beautiful hardwood floors! Kitchen features granite counter tops, built-in microwave, smooth
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
200 Langfuhr Way
200 Langfuhr Way, North Augusta, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3610 sqft
200 Langfuhr Way Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 200 Langfuhr Way North Augusta, SC 29860 - Beautiful 5 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 3610 Heated Sq/ft Home w/ Owner Suite on main.
Results within 1 mile of North Augusta
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
3 Units Available
National Hills
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
3 Units Available
Uptown
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,021
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakemont
814 Lake Terrace Drive
814 Lake Terrace Drive, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1250 sqft
Wanderlust at Lake Olmstead, Pet Friendly! - Enjoy the convenience of location and the serenity of nature in one place! This home is located at beautiful Lake Olmsted, close to the Augusta Canal Trailhead; and 2 miles from Augusta National Golf Club
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
252 Ellis Street
252 Ellis St, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
252 Ellis Street - Available Now! Approximately 1250 Square Feet. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Gas and Electric Utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
227 Broad Street
227 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
227 Broad Street - Available Now! Home with Approximately 1800 Square Feet. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included, Dining room, Washer and Dryer hookups, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
410 3rd Street
410 3rd Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1431 sqft
410 3rd Street-Olde Towne - Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1431 Square Feet. Living Room, Kitchen with Dining Area with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood Floors.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
239 Greene Street
239 Greene Street, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
This is a 1 Bedroom, 1 bath two-story apartment in the Olde Town subdivision and it's just minutes away from downtown Augusta! Ceramic tile floor is in the kitchen and hardwood for the rooms.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Laney Walker
1023 D'Antignac Street
1023 D'antignac Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1482 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath rental just two blocks from University Hospital in Augusta GA. Great rental for any Augusta GA medical staff/students or anyone looking to have a completely furnished rental.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
National Hills
1210 Oakdale Road
1210 Oakdale Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1384 sqft
1210 Oakdale Road....3 bedroom/2 bathroom. Clean & move-in ready August 1st. Covered patio in fenced backyard. Fridge, washer & dryer included, but not warranted.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
529 Bradley Drive
529 Bradley Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1700 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 5 miles of North Augusta
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
National Hills
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$803
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
National Hills
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
33 Units Available
Bethlehem
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1383 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Westside
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
93 Units Available
West Augusta
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Summerville
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$844
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Westside
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$839
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$979
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Last updated April 23 at 06:01am
60 Units Available
National Hills
The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl, Augusta, GA
Studio
$750
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1028 sqft
Pet friendly apartments with studio to two-bedroom floor plans in northern Augusta near Washington Road and I-20. Select floor plans include garage or off-street parking, balcony/patio, storage unit, and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
National Hills
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1318 sqft
Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment.
