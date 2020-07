Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill media room package receiving tennis court volleyball court garage parking 24hr maintenance coffee bar dog park internet access

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome home to Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located in Mauldin, South Carolina. Your newly renovated pet-friendly community features new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, granite-style countertops, modern black appliances, hardwood-style floors, cozy fireplaces, patios or balconies and in-home washer and dryer connections.



Relax by one of three refreshing resort-style swimming pools, work up a sweat in the 2,500-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center, or enjoy a game with friends on the tennis or volleyball courts.



Arbors at Brookfield is centrally located just seconds from Interstate I-385 and minutes from Woodruff Road.



