Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:14 PM

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Little River, SC

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
4 Units Available
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$908
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
915 Lilyturf Circle
915 Lilyturf Cir, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Enjoy Single Level Luxury Living! These brand-new two-bedroom, two-bathroom rentals will feature attention to detail at every corner from gourmet kitchens, single car garages (with two car driveways), outdoor living on screened in porches, peaceful

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4466 Little River Inn Lane Unit 901
4466 Little River Inn Lane, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
1st Floor Condo in Little River! - Located in the quaint condo community of Little River Inn, this 1st floor, end unit is ready for you! Unit is offered unfurnished and features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area and
Results within 1 mile of Little River

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
708 Excelsior Drive
708 Excelsior Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
708 Excelsior Drive Available 08/14/20 Lafayette Park - Beautiful home, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in Lafayette Park. Open floor plan, large kitchen with granite, stainless still appliances with lots of cabinets for storage.

1 of 24

Last updated April 1 at 05:55 AM
1 Unit Available
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
Results within 5 miles of Little River
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,287
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Cattle Run Lane
15 Cattle Run Lane, Carolina Shores, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
15 Cattle Run Lane Available 08/07/20 The Farm at Brunwick - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse - This 2BR 2.5BA Townhome is located in The Farm at Brunswick.
Results within 10 miles of Little River

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Barefoot
2409 Thoroughfare Drive
2409 Thoroughfare Dr, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Luxurious, Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Blackwater Town Home at Barefoot Resort! - Stunning, unfurnished, four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Blackwater town home is located in the Dye Estates section of Barefoot Resort and Golf.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
718 Camp Swamp Road
718 Camp Swamp Road, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2350 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! 3 Bedrooms/1 1/2 Bath with Double living room space. - This house is move in ready! Features 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath and a extra bath with a shower & sink. HUGE laundry room with washer & dryer connections.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
603 30th Ave S 4
603 30th Avenue South, Atlantic Beach, SC
Studio
$725
750 sqft
EFFICENCY, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 303558 EFFICENCY ALL IN ONE ROOM REFRIGERATOR - MICROWAVE - HOT PALTE 2 MIN BY WALK FROM BEACH Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303558 Property Id 303558 (RLNE5868081)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Little River, SC

Finding an apartment in Little River that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

