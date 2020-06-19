All apartments in Irmo
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:20 PM

230 Andover Circle

230 Andover Circle · (762) 220-3407
Location

230 Andover Circle, Irmo, SC 29063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Irmo, SC is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal. Arrive home and see the charming front porch overlooking the large front yard and pull into the private driveway - inside includes a rustic brick fireplace in the living room, glossy black appliances in the updated kitchen, including microwave and dishwasher, off the kitchen is a lovely breakfast nook enhanced by the large bay window with pleasant outside view. This home also offers a separate laundry area with built-in storage and updated ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Move outside to the enormous back yard that has a beautiful, tree-lined view and mature trees for shade, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long!
Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Andover Circle have any available units?
230 Andover Circle has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 230 Andover Circle have?
Some of 230 Andover Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Andover Circle currently offering any rent specials?
230 Andover Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Andover Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Andover Circle is pet friendly.
Does 230 Andover Circle offer parking?
No, 230 Andover Circle does not offer parking.
Does 230 Andover Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Andover Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Andover Circle have a pool?
No, 230 Andover Circle does not have a pool.
Does 230 Andover Circle have accessible units?
No, 230 Andover Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Andover Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Andover Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Andover Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Andover Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
