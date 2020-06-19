230 Andover Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This delightful home located in Irmo, SC is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal. Arrive home and see the charming front porch overlooking the large front yard and pull into the private driveway - inside includes a rustic brick fireplace in the living room, glossy black appliances in the updated kitchen, including microwave and dishwasher, off the kitchen is a lovely breakfast nook enhanced by the large bay window with pleasant outside view. This home also offers a separate laundry area with built-in storage and updated ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Move outside to the enormous back yard that has a beautiful, tree-lined view and mature trees for shade, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long!

Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.