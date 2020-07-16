Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

802 Silver Maple Court Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Brick Home on Cul-de-sac in Springlake! - This 4 bedroom 2 bath all brick home in the Springlake community of Carolina Forest features a fenced yard, mature trees and is nestled in a cul-de-sac offering less traffic. Home features all 4 bedrooms downstairs. Master bath has separate tub and shower, hall bath has tub-shower combo. Flooring is a combination of tile, wood and carpet. High ceilings create a spacious feeling in home. Living room opens to large patio area in back yard. Dining room connects the kitchen and living room. Large kitchen has a big eat-in area, all major appliances and connects to laundry room and garage. Washer/dryer not included. Bedrooms are all spacious. Master has large walk-in closet as does bedroom 2. Rent does not include utilities or services. Amenities include pool, playground, and sidewalks throughout the community. Dog may be allowed with owner approval. Non-smoking unit. Garage has side entry door. Owner willing to furnish lawnmower and pressure washer. Carolina Forest Elementary, Ten Oaks Middle and Carolina Forest High schools. Close to Tanger Outlets, dining, golf, schools and only 10 minutes from the beach! Contact Coastal Rental Properties to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4896722)