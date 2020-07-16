All apartments in Horry County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

802 Silver Maple Court

802 Silver Maple Court · No Longer Available
Location

802 Silver Maple Court, Horry County, SC 29579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
802 Silver Maple Court Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Brick Home on Cul-de-sac in Springlake! - This 4 bedroom 2 bath all brick home in the Springlake community of Carolina Forest features a fenced yard, mature trees and is nestled in a cul-de-sac offering less traffic. Home features all 4 bedrooms downstairs. Master bath has separate tub and shower, hall bath has tub-shower combo. Flooring is a combination of tile, wood and carpet. High ceilings create a spacious feeling in home. Living room opens to large patio area in back yard. Dining room connects the kitchen and living room. Large kitchen has a big eat-in area, all major appliances and connects to laundry room and garage. Washer/dryer not included. Bedrooms are all spacious. Master has large walk-in closet as does bedroom 2. Rent does not include utilities or services. Amenities include pool, playground, and sidewalks throughout the community. Dog may be allowed with owner approval. Non-smoking unit. Garage has side entry door. Owner willing to furnish lawnmower and pressure washer. Carolina Forest Elementary, Ten Oaks Middle and Carolina Forest High schools. Close to Tanger Outlets, dining, golf, schools and only 10 minutes from the beach! Contact Coastal Rental Properties to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4896722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

