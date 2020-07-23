All apartments in Horry County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101

702 Riverwalk Drive · (843) 281-0220
Location

702 Riverwalk Drive, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Short Term Rental - Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Condo Overlooking the Waterway! - Short term lease available today through May 31st, 2021.

Riverwalk is located within the peaceful community of Arrowhead on the Intracoastal Waterway and only seven miles to the sandy beaches of the Atlantic Ocean. This fully furnished two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located on the first floor and overlooks the waterway! The corner unit condo offers a spacious open concept living area beautifully decorated and ready for comfort. The kitchen is fully equipped and appliances include a refrigerator, stove, over the range microwave, and dishwasher. The master bedroom offers a queen size bed, deck access, large closet, and a private bathroom. The guest room features two twin size beds and access to the hallway bathroom. For your convenience, there is a washer and a dryer inside the condo that are provided as-is. The Riverwalk community offers an indoor pool, outdoor pool, hot tub and a day dock on the Intracoastal Waterway. All provided furnishings and provided items stay in the condo.

Rent is $1,100.00 per month and includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $1,100.00 and renters insurance are required. Pets are not permitted and all of our properties are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 have any available units?
702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 have?
Some of 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 offer parking?
No, 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 does not offer parking.
Does 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
