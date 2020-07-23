702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Short Term Rental - Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Condo Overlooking the Waterway! - Short term lease available today through May 31st, 2021.



Riverwalk is located within the peaceful community of Arrowhead on the Intracoastal Waterway and only seven miles to the sandy beaches of the Atlantic Ocean. This fully furnished two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located on the first floor and overlooks the waterway! The corner unit condo offers a spacious open concept living area beautifully decorated and ready for comfort. The kitchen is fully equipped and appliances include a refrigerator, stove, over the range microwave, and dishwasher. The master bedroom offers a queen size bed, deck access, large closet, and a private bathroom. The guest room features two twin size beds and access to the hallway bathroom. For your convenience, there is a washer and a dryer inside the condo that are provided as-is. The Riverwalk community offers an indoor pool, outdoor pool, hot tub and a day dock on the Intracoastal Waterway. All provided furnishings and provided items stay in the condo.



Rent is $1,100.00 per month and includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $1,100.00 and renters insurance are required. Pets are not permitted and all of our properties are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5936163)