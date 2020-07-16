603 Carnaby Loop

Amenities

This stunning, nearly-new home in the highly-coveted community of Berkshire Forest in Carolina Forest is just waiting for you to move in! It has two bedrooms upstairs, and a master and flex room (study or 4th bedroom) downstairs. You’ll find beautiful colors and upgrades all throughout this home. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, a subway tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. A spacious master bedroom has a gorgeous tray ceiling, a large walk-in closet with built-ins to maximize organization, as well as double vanities in the master bath and a tiled shower. The bathrooms and laundry room all have tile flooring, and beautifully-framed mirrors. The upstairs has a fantastic loft space perfect for a media room or additional entertaining! The massive backyard has a screened porch with a water view, plus lawn maintenance is easy with an irrigation system. Don't miss out on this house - get more information today! AMENITIES/LOCATION: This family-friendly community has incredible amenities – and they’re ALL INCLUDED with your rent! Enjoy a large, zero-entry pool, clubhouse, private lake, fitness center, walking trails, and an activities planner - all while living just minutes from the beach, restaurants and shopping! Trash pickup is also included. Carolina Forest is one of the fastest growing residential areas in the state, and is known for its excellent schools.