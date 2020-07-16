All apartments in Horry County
Find more places like 603 Carnaby Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horry County, SC
/
603 Carnaby Loop
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

603 Carnaby Loop

603 Carnaby Loop · (843) 633-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

603 Carnaby Loop, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
media room
This stunning, nearly-new home in the highly-coveted community of Berkshire Forest in Carolina Forest is just waiting for you to move in! It has two bedrooms upstairs, and a master and flex room (study or 4th bedroom) downstairs. You’ll find beautiful colors and upgrades all throughout this home. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, a subway tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. A spacious master bedroom has a gorgeous tray ceiling, a large walk-in closet with built-ins to maximize organization, as well as double vanities in the master bath and a tiled shower. The bathrooms and laundry room all have tile flooring, and beautifully-framed mirrors. The upstairs has a fantastic loft space perfect for a media room or additional entertaining! The massive backyard has a screened porch with a water view, plus lawn maintenance is easy with an irrigation system. Don't miss out on this house - get more information today! AMENITIES/LOCATION: This family-friendly community has incredible amenities – and they’re ALL INCLUDED with your rent! Enjoy a large, zero-entry pool, clubhouse, private lake, fitness center, walking trails, and an activities planner - all while living just minutes from the beach, restaurants and shopping! Trash pickup is also included. Carolina Forest is one of the fastest growing residential areas in the state, and is known for its excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Carnaby Loop have any available units?
603 Carnaby Loop has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 Carnaby Loop have?
Some of 603 Carnaby Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Carnaby Loop currently offering any rent specials?
603 Carnaby Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Carnaby Loop pet-friendly?
No, 603 Carnaby Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 603 Carnaby Loop offer parking?
No, 603 Carnaby Loop does not offer parking.
Does 603 Carnaby Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Carnaby Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Carnaby Loop have a pool?
Yes, 603 Carnaby Loop has a pool.
Does 603 Carnaby Loop have accessible units?
No, 603 Carnaby Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Carnaby Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Carnaby Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Carnaby Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Carnaby Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 603 Carnaby Loop?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr
Little River, SC 29566
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCWilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCHope Mills, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMyrtle Grove, NCRaeford, NCNorthchase, NCShallotte, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCGarden City, SCRockfish, NC
Socastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SCLumberton, NCLaurinburg, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity