Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6001 South Kings Hwy 1395

6001 South Kings Highway · (843) 267-1012
Location

6001 South Kings Highway, Horry County, SC 29575

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1395 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Unit 1395 Available 10/01/20 WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE -- October thru March Only - Property Id: 322342

Our beach vacation house is available for a 6 month rental starting October through March (dates are a little flexible). Located in the gated beach community of Ocean Lakes, south Myrtle Beach. 5 bedroom 3 bath, two story on stilts, fully furnished (furniture will not be removed so please don't ask), takes me 2-3 minutes to walk to the beach and less than a minute to Sand Dollar Lake. Great place to be if you just want to get out of the cold OR are moving to the area and do not want to lock in to a one or two year lease. Pet friendly with permission (restrictions on certain breeds per community) and non refundable pet fee. First, last and one month's security deposit required when signing the lease. $1500/month plus all utilities (electric, water and wifi) - we pay cable and trash pick up.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6001-south-kings-hwy-myrtle-beach-sc-unit-1395/322342
Property Id 322342

(RLNE5940798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

