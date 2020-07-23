6001 South Kings Hwy 1395

Amenities

WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE -- October thru March Only



Our beach vacation house is available for a 6 month rental starting October through March (dates are a little flexible). Located in the gated beach community of Ocean Lakes, south Myrtle Beach. 5 bedroom 3 bath, two story on stilts, fully furnished (furniture will not be removed so please don't ask), takes me 2-3 minutes to walk to the beach and less than a minute to Sand Dollar Lake. Great place to be if you just want to get out of the cold OR are moving to the area and do not want to lock in to a one or two year lease. Pet friendly with permission (restrictions on certain breeds per community) and non refundable pet fee. First, last and one month's security deposit required when signing the lease. $1500/month plus all utilities (electric, water and wifi) - we pay cable and trash pick up.

