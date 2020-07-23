All apartments in Horry County
585 Blue River Court #5B
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

585 Blue River Court #5B

585 Blue River Court · (843) 742-0671
Location

585 Blue River Court, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 585 Blue River Court #5B · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
High End, Ground Floor 1BR/1BA Condo in Highly Desirable River Oaks Community - You will not find a better unit than this in River Oaks! This spacious 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo with screened porch and additional front storage unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom, sparing no expense.

Gorgeous kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, marble counter tops, brand new stainless appliance package, pantry closet, counter top seating space, and drop down faucet. Bright and open to the living room, which extends out to the ample sized screened in porch with teak tile flooring which overlooks the golf course.

Everything inside has been painted and replaced, LED lighting and fixture remotes. Stackable washer/dryer is located in the oversized bathroom that features a linen closet as well.

This home cannot be beat and will not last!

Rent includes: water/sewer, basic cable, internet, exterior maintenance and landscaping, and on-site trash pick up. The ONLY thing the tenant needs to pay for is electric!

Owner paid HOA fees include access to pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and and more!

Unbeatable location is minutes to the airport, Broadway at the Beach, the Mall, and beaches!

ALL of THIS for just $1,025.00/month!!

One year lease minimum. Absolutely no smoking inside! Sorry, no pets.
Be sure to request your showing today!

PLEASE DO NOT SUBMIT AN APPLICATION PRIOR TO SPEAKING WITH AN AGENT AND VIEWING THE HOME IN-PERSON.

ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR VIRTUAL TOURS prior to scheduling a private showing.

All of our available listings can be found on our website at www.byrdpalmer.com

We look forward to welcoming you home!!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Blue River Court #5B have any available units?
585 Blue River Court #5B has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 585 Blue River Court #5B have?
Some of 585 Blue River Court #5B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Blue River Court #5B currently offering any rent specials?
585 Blue River Court #5B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Blue River Court #5B pet-friendly?
No, 585 Blue River Court #5B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 585 Blue River Court #5B offer parking?
No, 585 Blue River Court #5B does not offer parking.
Does 585 Blue River Court #5B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 Blue River Court #5B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Blue River Court #5B have a pool?
Yes, 585 Blue River Court #5B has a pool.
Does 585 Blue River Court #5B have accessible units?
No, 585 Blue River Court #5B does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Blue River Court #5B have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 Blue River Court #5B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Blue River Court #5B have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 Blue River Court #5B does not have units with air conditioning.
