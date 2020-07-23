585 Blue River Court #5B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub internet access tennis court

High End, Ground Floor 1BR/1BA Condo in Highly Desirable River Oaks Community - You will not find a better unit than this in River Oaks! This spacious 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo with screened porch and additional front storage unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom, sparing no expense.



Gorgeous kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, marble counter tops, brand new stainless appliance package, pantry closet, counter top seating space, and drop down faucet. Bright and open to the living room, which extends out to the ample sized screened in porch with teak tile flooring which overlooks the golf course.



Everything inside has been painted and replaced, LED lighting and fixture remotes. Stackable washer/dryer is located in the oversized bathroom that features a linen closet as well.



This home cannot be beat and will not last!



Rent includes: water/sewer, basic cable, internet, exterior maintenance and landscaping, and on-site trash pick up. The ONLY thing the tenant needs to pay for is electric!



Owner paid HOA fees include access to pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and and more!



Unbeatable location is minutes to the airport, Broadway at the Beach, the Mall, and beaches!



ALL of THIS for just $1,025.00/month!!



One year lease minimum. Absolutely no smoking inside! Sorry, no pets.

Be sure to request your showing today!



PLEASE DO NOT SUBMIT AN APPLICATION PRIOR TO SPEAKING WITH AN AGENT AND VIEWING THE HOME IN-PERSON.



To request a showing:

We strongly suggest that you submit a Request to View form here:

http://www.byrdpalmer.com/request-to-view-property/

(OR)

Text Jamie Healy at 843-742-0671

Email jamie@byrdpalmer.com



ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR VIRTUAL TOURS prior to scheduling a private showing.



All of our available listings can be found on our website at www.byrdpalmer.com



We look forward to welcoming you home!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5936306)