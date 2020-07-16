All apartments in Horry County
Find more places like 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horry County, SC
/
560 White River Drive Unit 43 D
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

560 White River Drive Unit 43 D

560 White River Drive · (843) 281-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

560 White River Drive, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Available Now! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo, End Unit on 2nd Floor at River Oak's Community! - Available now! Two bedroom, two bathroom unfurnished condo is a corner unit located on the second floor. The River Oaks community provides close access to Hwy 501, Hwy 31, Robert Grissom Pkwy, and Carolina Forest Blvd. The unit is located less than five miles from the beach and close to all the attractions Myrtle Beach has to offer. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, over the range microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Breakfast bar provides additional seating beside the dining area. Living room has a dry bar and sliding glass door leading to the screened in balcony. Amenities include a community outdoor swimming pool and tennis court.

Rent is $850.00 per month and includes water, sewer, basic cable, internet, and pest control. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $850.00 and renters insurance are required. No pets. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Applications can be completed on our website, www.southerncoastmanagement.com . For viewing instruction and additional information, please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220; Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3834764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D have any available units?
560 White River Drive Unit 43 D has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D have?
Some of 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D currently offering any rent specials?
560 White River Drive Unit 43 D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D pet-friendly?
No, 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D offer parking?
No, 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D does not offer parking.
Does 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D have a pool?
Yes, 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D has a pool.
Does 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D have accessible units?
No, 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D does not have accessible units.
Does 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 560 White River Drive Unit 43 D?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N
Little River, SC 29566
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr
Little River, SC 29566
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544
Conway, SC 29526
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCWilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCHope Mills, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMyrtle Grove, NCRaeford, NCNorthchase, NCShallotte, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCGarden City, SCRockfish, NC
Socastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SCLumberton, NCLaurinburg, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity