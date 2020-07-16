560 White River Drive Unit 43 D

Amenities

Available Now! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo, End Unit on 2nd Floor at River Oak's Community! - Available now! Two bedroom, two bathroom unfurnished condo is a corner unit located on the second floor. The River Oaks community provides close access to Hwy 501, Hwy 31, Robert Grissom Pkwy, and Carolina Forest Blvd. The unit is located less than five miles from the beach and close to all the attractions Myrtle Beach has to offer. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, over the range microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Breakfast bar provides additional seating beside the dining area. Living room has a dry bar and sliding glass door leading to the screened in balcony. Amenities include a community outdoor swimming pool and tennis court.



Rent is $850.00 per month and includes water, sewer, basic cable, internet, and pest control. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $850.00 and renters insurance are required. No pets. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Applications can be completed on our website, www.southerncoastmanagement.com . For viewing instruction and additional information, please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220; Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.



No Pets Allowed



