Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

5028 Wickalow Way

5028 Wickalow Way · No Longer Available
Location

5028 Wickalow Way, Horry County, SC 29579

Amenities

Unit Amenities
3BR/2.5BA/2 Car Garage in Avalon @ Carolina Forest - Property Id: 310568

3BR/2.5BA/2 Car Garage in the Avalon at Carolina Forest available IMMEDIATELY. You will love this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the highly sought after Carolina Forest school district WITH 2 CAR GARAGE! Freshly painted with new vinyl flooring throughout top floor (NOT SHOWN IN PICS). Open floor plan allows you to enjoy company with easy flow interactions between your kitchen, dining area and living room. Kitchen features black Samsung stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet/counter space! Washer & dryer hookup available for your use. Backyard with patio that is ready for your family BBQs or relaxing in the afternoon! 11-acre community center featuring a swimming complex, playground, full-court basketball facilities, soccer & softball field, etc. Rent includes garbage pick-up. Tenant responsible for lawn care. First month, security deposit, & app fee ($45) required. We run a credit check, basic background check, verify income, & an eviction search. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310568
Property Id 310568

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Wickalow Way have any available units?
5028 Wickalow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horry County, SC.
What amenities does 5028 Wickalow Way have?
Some of 5028 Wickalow Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 Wickalow Way currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Wickalow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Wickalow Way pet-friendly?
No, 5028 Wickalow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 5028 Wickalow Way offer parking?
Yes, 5028 Wickalow Way offers parking.
Does 5028 Wickalow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 Wickalow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Wickalow Way have a pool?
No, 5028 Wickalow Way does not have a pool.
Does 5028 Wickalow Way have accessible units?
No, 5028 Wickalow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Wickalow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5028 Wickalow Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5028 Wickalow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5028 Wickalow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
