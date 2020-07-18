5028 Wickalow Way

Amenities

3BR/2.5BA/2 Car Garage in the Avalon at Carolina Forest available IMMEDIATELY. You will love this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the highly sought after Carolina Forest school district WITH 2 CAR GARAGE! Freshly painted with new vinyl flooring throughout top floor (NOT SHOWN IN PICS). Open floor plan allows you to enjoy company with easy flow interactions between your kitchen, dining area and living room. Kitchen features black Samsung stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet/counter space! Washer & dryer hookup available for your use. Backyard with patio that is ready for your family BBQs or relaxing in the afternoon! 11-acre community center featuring a swimming complex, playground, full-court basketball facilities, soccer & softball field, etc. Rent includes garbage pick-up. Tenant responsible for lawn care. First month, security deposit, & app fee ($45) required. We run a credit check, basic background check, verify income, & an eviction search. No pets.

