434 Swanson Dr.

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home is located in Saw Grass East, which is in the Carolina Forest section of Myrtle Beach. It has a large kitchen with breakfast island, dining and living rooms, vaulted ceilings, Features screened in patio, walk in closets, attached 1 car garage, extra parking, access to community center/club house and pool. All appliances included as well as washer and dryer.



Sorry no pets!



$1050 a month, $1050 security deposit with good credit and rental history. If both credit and rental history are not good, additional security deposit and/or prepaid rent may be considered. A qualified cosigner may also be considered for those who do not qualify.



Owner pays water, trash, pest control, and landscaping.



For more information and current rentals please visit us at www.jnpunlimited.com.