434 Swanson Dr.
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:41 AM

434 Swanson Dr.

434 Swanson Drive · (888) 616-6157
434 Swanson Drive, Horry County, SC 29579

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1232 sqft

2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home is located in Saw Grass East, which is in the Carolina Forest section of Myrtle Beach. It has a large kitchen with breakfast island, dining and living rooms, vaulted ceilings, Features screened in patio, walk in closets, attached 1 car garage, extra parking, access to community center/club house and pool. All appliances included as well as washer and dryer.

Sorry no pets!

$1050 a month, $1050 security deposit with good credit and rental history. If both credit and rental history are not good, additional security deposit and/or prepaid rent may be considered. A qualified cosigner may also be considered for those who do not qualify.

Owner pays water, trash, pest control, and landscaping.

For more information and current rentals please visit us at www.jnpunlimited.com.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 434 Swanson Dr. have any available units?
434 Swanson Dr. has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 434 Swanson Dr. have?
Some of 434 Swanson Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Swanson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
434 Swanson Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Swanson Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 434 Swanson Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 434 Swanson Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 434 Swanson Dr. offers parking.
Does 434 Swanson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 Swanson Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Swanson Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 434 Swanson Dr. has a pool.
Does 434 Swanson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 434 Swanson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Swanson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 Swanson Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Swanson Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 Swanson Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
