3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8

3672 Claypond Village Lane · (843) 213-3626
Location

3672 Claypond Village Lane, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Brickyard Plantation - Located between Burcale Road and George Bishop Parkway, this two bedroom, two bath condo is convenient to all areas of the Grand Strand. This second floor unit features a vaulted ceiling in the living room, full kitchen with all major appliances and a pantry, two bedrooms, two full baths, private balcony and washer/dryer hookups. Water, sewer, trash collection and basic cable are included! Community amenities include a large community pool. No smoking, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2798800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 have any available units?
3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 pet-friendly?
No, 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 offer parking?
No, 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 does not offer parking.
Does 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 have a pool?
Yes, 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 has a pool.
Does 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
