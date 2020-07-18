3672 Clay Pond Village Lane Apt 8

Amenities

Brickyard Plantation - Located between Burcale Road and George Bishop Parkway, this two bedroom, two bath condo is convenient to all areas of the Grand Strand. This second floor unit features a vaulted ceiling in the living room, full kitchen with all major appliances and a pantry, two bedrooms, two full baths, private balcony and washer/dryer hookups. Water, sewer, trash collection and basic cable are included! Community amenities include a large community pool. No smoking, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2798800)