Horry County, SC
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd

351 Lake Arrowhead Road · (843) 471-0510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

351 Lake Arrowhead Road, Horry County, SC 29572

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pool
pool table
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
pool table
hot tub
All Inclusive Seasonal Rental Available through December -1-302 Arcadian Dunes - Sun, surf and style await at this 2Brm, coastal-chic Myrtle Beach condo at Arcadian Dunes, just 2 blocks from the beach. Wake under vaulted ceilings in the master suite, brew a cup of coffee in the open kitchen and greet the day in the courtyard. Later, sip a poolside drink from the tiki bar or soak in the hot tub.
Ideal for both relaxing family vacations and action-packed getaways, this gem is near golf, the Pier and nightlife, with The House of Blues just a 10-minute drive from your door.
An oceanic color palette and high ceilings washed in sunlight set the scene for your fun-filled beach vacation at this hip condo. Chefs will feel right at home in the full kitchen, where blue cabinetry complements the all-white appliances. A breakfast bar and an adjacent dining table offer your group of 6 plenty of places to sit and plan your adventures. 

Billiards, bowling, concerts, golf, boating (and other adventures on the water), laidback lunches and fine dining for dinner are just a few of the options for filling your days here on The Grand Strand. Or simply claim your poolside spot or slice of beach and spend the day soaking in Vitamin C.
When you get home, the chic master suite is a true treat, with a Queen-size bed and an en suite bath. Down the hall, the bunk room has two twin-over-twin bunk beds for kid-approved slumber parties (or staying up late with your friends and feeling like a kid again). Three TVs—including one in each bedroom and in the living room—provide the entertainment for afternoon rainstorms and movie nights. 
Another sparkling full bath near the second bedroom adds space for your group to refresh before a night on the town, and the Arcadian Dunes courtyard is a prime place to enjoy snacks and drinks before you head out. 
Once you've visited this beautiful stretch of coastal Carolina, it's hard to leave! Staying with Beachstar Properties is an affordable way to scope out the area before deciding to take the leap to living or investing here.

(RLNE5199243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd have any available units?
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd have?
Some of 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd's amenities include pool, pool table, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd currently offering any rent specials?
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd pet-friendly?
No, 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd offer parking?
No, 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd does not offer parking.
Does 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd have a pool?
Yes, 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd has a pool.
Does 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd have accessible units?
No, 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Lake Arrowhead Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
