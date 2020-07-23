351 Lake Arrowhead Rd

Amenities

pool pool table hot tub courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard pool pool table hot tub

All Inclusive Seasonal Rental Available through December -1-302 Arcadian Dunes - Sun, surf and style await at this 2Brm, coastal-chic Myrtle Beach condo at Arcadian Dunes, just 2 blocks from the beach. Wake under vaulted ceilings in the master suite, brew a cup of coffee in the open kitchen and greet the day in the courtyard. Later, sip a poolside drink from the tiki bar or soak in the hot tub.

Ideal for both relaxing family vacations and action-packed getaways, this gem is near golf, the Pier and nightlife, with The House of Blues just a 10-minute drive from your door.

An oceanic color palette and high ceilings washed in sunlight set the scene for your fun-filled beach vacation at this hip condo. Chefs will feel right at home in the full kitchen, where blue cabinetry complements the all-white appliances. A breakfast bar and an adjacent dining table offer your group of 6 plenty of places to sit and plan your adventures.



Billiards, bowling, concerts, golf, boating (and other adventures on the water), laidback lunches and fine dining for dinner are just a few of the options for filling your days here on The Grand Strand. Or simply claim your poolside spot or slice of beach and spend the day soaking in Vitamin C.

When you get home, the chic master suite is a true treat, with a Queen-size bed and an en suite bath. Down the hall, the bunk room has two twin-over-twin bunk beds for kid-approved slumber parties (or staying up late with your friends and feeling like a kid again). Three TVs—including one in each bedroom and in the living room—provide the entertainment for afternoon rainstorms and movie nights.

Another sparkling full bath near the second bedroom adds space for your group to refresh before a night on the town, and the Arcadian Dunes courtyard is a prime place to enjoy snacks and drinks before you head out.

Once you've visited this beautiful stretch of coastal Carolina, it's hard to leave! Staying with Beachstar Properties is an affordable way to scope out the area before deciding to take the leap to living or investing here.



(RLNE5199243)