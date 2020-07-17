All apartments in Horry County
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:58 PM

2170 Lytham Ct

2170 Lytham Court · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2170 Lytham Court, Horry County, SC 29575

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2066 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
NOTE***This property is not furnished!

This brick veneer ranch is located on a beautifully landscaped cul-de-sac lot on the 17th tee box of Prestwick Country Club!

The great room with a fireplace is accented with a vaulted ceiling and skylights, and the kitchen is equipped with all major appliances. Other features include a formal dining room, and a breakfast area with access to a screened porch overlooking the shady backyard with golf course views.

The split bedroom plan provides added privacy for the master suite, which includes a deluxe bath with a dual sink vanity, a corner garden tub, and a separate walk-in shower. A laundry room with a washer and dryer to stay for tenant use, and walk-in closets in all three bedrooms provide ample storage.

Basic cable, garbage pickup, lawn care and pest control are included, along with access to community amenities including a clubhouse, pool, and walking trails. This gated golf course community is very desirable, and is located in an award-winning school district!

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about the home. Call us today at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 Lytham Ct have any available units?
2170 Lytham Ct has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2170 Lytham Ct have?
Some of 2170 Lytham Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 Lytham Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Lytham Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Lytham Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2170 Lytham Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 2170 Lytham Ct offer parking?
No, 2170 Lytham Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2170 Lytham Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2170 Lytham Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Lytham Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2170 Lytham Ct has a pool.
Does 2170 Lytham Ct have accessible units?
No, 2170 Lytham Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Lytham Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2170 Lytham Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 Lytham Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 Lytham Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
