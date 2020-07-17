2170 Lytham Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

NOTE***This property is not furnished!



This brick veneer ranch is located on a beautifully landscaped cul-de-sac lot on the 17th tee box of Prestwick Country Club!



The great room with a fireplace is accented with a vaulted ceiling and skylights, and the kitchen is equipped with all major appliances. Other features include a formal dining room, and a breakfast area with access to a screened porch overlooking the shady backyard with golf course views.



The split bedroom plan provides added privacy for the master suite, which includes a deluxe bath with a dual sink vanity, a corner garden tub, and a separate walk-in shower. A laundry room with a washer and dryer to stay for tenant use, and walk-in closets in all three bedrooms provide ample storage.



Basic cable, garbage pickup, lawn care and pest control are included, along with access to community amenities including a clubhouse, pool, and walking trails. This gated golf course community is very desirable, and is located in an award-winning school district!



Sorry, no pets.



We would love to tell you more about the home. Call us today at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**