2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

This ground floor unit in Turnberry Park within the Carolina Forest community hosts a spacious open floor plan with tile flooring throughout and carpet in each of the bedrooms. Sleek black appliances outfit the well-appointed kitchen that includes a breakfast bar and pantry for your convenience in addition to an eat-in dining area outfitted with decorative trim. French doors in the living room lead out to the back patio for your enjoyment. Laundry room comes equipped with a full sized washer and dryer. Generously-sized bedrooms with ample closet space and ceiling fans; walk-in closet in Master. Community amenities consists of jogging trails, nature ponds, kiddie park and 2 pools with hot tubs. Rent includes basic cable, garbage, pest control and grounds care. No smoking on premises and No pets allowed. Call Chicora today to schedule a viewing as applications are gladly accepted upon viewing the property.