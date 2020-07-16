All apartments in Horry County
Find more places like 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horry County, SC
/
2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B

2069 Silvercrest Drive · (843) 903-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2069 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
This ground floor unit in Turnberry Park within the Carolina Forest community hosts a spacious open floor plan with tile flooring throughout and carpet in each of the bedrooms. Sleek black appliances outfit the well-appointed kitchen that includes a breakfast bar and pantry for your convenience in addition to an eat-in dining area outfitted with decorative trim. French doors in the living room lead out to the back patio for your enjoyment. Laundry room comes equipped with a full sized washer and dryer. Generously-sized bedrooms with ample closet space and ceiling fans; walk-in closet in Master. Community amenities consists of jogging trails, nature ponds, kiddie park and 2 pools with hot tubs. Rent includes basic cable, garbage, pest control and grounds care. No smoking on premises and No pets allowed. Call Chicora today to schedule a viewing as applications are gladly accepted upon viewing the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B have any available units?
2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B have?
Some of 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B offer parking?
No, 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B has a pool.
Does 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr
Little River, SC 29566
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544
Conway, SC 29526

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCWilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCHope Mills, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMyrtle Grove, NCRaeford, NCNorthchase, NCShallotte, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCGarden City, SCRockfish, NC
Socastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SCLumberton, NCLaurinburg, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity