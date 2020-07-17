All apartments in Horry County
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1310 Ashboro Ct

1310 Ashboro Court · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1310 Ashboro Court, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Note*** This property is not furnished.

This immaculate home is located in the gated Intracoastal Waterway community of Carolina Waterway Plantation.

Situated off of River Oaks Dr in a desirable school district. Close to lots of shopping, dining, and golf courses. Minutes to both Tanger Outlets and Coastal Grand Mall. A day at the beach is just a short drive away!

The open and warm floorplan features beautiful wood flooring, crown molding, archway details, a formal living room, a formal dining room, a walk-in pantry, and lots of storage throughout. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, an island, stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash, and a large breakfast bar which overlooks the family room and breakfast area.

The first-floor master suite boasts a beautiful tray ceiling, two closets, and en suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a tiled shower. The laundry room with a utility sink provides additional storage. The second floor houses a bedroom, a full bathroom, and a separate living space -- perfect for use as a teen or mother-in-law suite. French doors open to the fenced back yard with a patio and views of a pond with fountains.

This serene and peaceful community offers wonderful amenities, including a pool with waterway views, a playground, tennis courts, horseshoe pits, and walking trails.

Sorry, no pets.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888.372.7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Ashboro Ct have any available units?
1310 Ashboro Ct has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1310 Ashboro Ct have?
Some of 1310 Ashboro Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Ashboro Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Ashboro Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Ashboro Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Ashboro Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 1310 Ashboro Ct offer parking?
No, 1310 Ashboro Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Ashboro Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Ashboro Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Ashboro Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1310 Ashboro Ct has a pool.
Does 1310 Ashboro Ct have accessible units?
No, 1310 Ashboro Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Ashboro Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Ashboro Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Ashboro Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 Ashboro Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
