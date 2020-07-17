1310 Ashboro Ct

Amenities

Note*** This property is not furnished.



This immaculate home is located in the gated Intracoastal Waterway community of Carolina Waterway Plantation.



Situated off of River Oaks Dr in a desirable school district. Close to lots of shopping, dining, and golf courses. Minutes to both Tanger Outlets and Coastal Grand Mall. A day at the beach is just a short drive away!



The open and warm floorplan features beautiful wood flooring, crown molding, archway details, a formal living room, a formal dining room, a walk-in pantry, and lots of storage throughout. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, an island, stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash, and a large breakfast bar which overlooks the family room and breakfast area.



The first-floor master suite boasts a beautiful tray ceiling, two closets, and en suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a tiled shower. The laundry room with a utility sink provides additional storage. The second floor houses a bedroom, a full bathroom, and a separate living space -- perfect for use as a teen or mother-in-law suite. French doors open to the fenced back yard with a patio and views of a pond with fountains.



This serene and peaceful community offers wonderful amenities, including a pool with waterway views, a playground, tennis courts, horseshoe pits, and walking trails.



Sorry, no pets.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**