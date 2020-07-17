126 Burkridge West Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the quiet community of Burkridge. Open spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout and the added space of a den. Backyard patio and detached storage shed. A great location close to all the area has to offer and centrally located between St. James and Burgess elementary schools, dining, shopping, entertainment and more! Tenant responsible for lawn care. Absolutely no pets. Smoking is not allowed anywhere on property. Applications happily accepted after personally viewing property. Contact Chicora Long Term Rentals to schedule a showing.