All apartments in Horry County
Find more places like 126 Burkridge West Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horry County, SC
/
126 Burkridge West Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:27 AM

126 Burkridge West Dr

126 Burkridge West Drive · (843) 839-3759
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

126 Burkridge West Drive, Horry County, SC 29588

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the quiet community of Burkridge. Open spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout and the added space of a den. Backyard patio and detached storage shed. A great location close to all the area has to offer and centrally located between St. James and Burgess elementary schools, dining, shopping, entertainment and more! Tenant responsible for lawn care. Absolutely no pets. Smoking is not allowed anywhere on property. Applications happily accepted after personally viewing property. Contact Chicora Long Term Rentals to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Burkridge West Dr have any available units?
126 Burkridge West Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 Burkridge West Dr have?
Some of 126 Burkridge West Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Burkridge West Dr currently offering any rent specials?
126 Burkridge West Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Burkridge West Dr pet-friendly?
No, 126 Burkridge West Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 126 Burkridge West Dr offer parking?
No, 126 Burkridge West Dr does not offer parking.
Does 126 Burkridge West Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Burkridge West Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Burkridge West Dr have a pool?
No, 126 Burkridge West Dr does not have a pool.
Does 126 Burkridge West Dr have accessible units?
No, 126 Burkridge West Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Burkridge West Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Burkridge West Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Burkridge West Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 126 Burkridge West Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 126 Burkridge West Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N
Little River, SC 29566
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr
Little River, SC 29566
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544
Conway, SC 29526
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCWilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCHope Mills, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMyrtle Grove, NCRaeford, NCNorthchase, NCShallotte, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCGarden City, SCRockfish, NC
Socastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SCLumberton, NCLaurinburg, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity