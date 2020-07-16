121 Woodridge Rd

Amenities

Our nicely appointed homes provide a warm, safe, “villa” setting in a luxurious environment for your peace of mind. Included in the furnished apartments are professionally decorated and furnished rooms, clean, comfortable furnishings, washing machine & dryer, wide screen televisions, “dedicated” high-speed wireless internet service, kitchen housewares, large and small kitchen appliances, bed and bath linens, iron and ironing board, a large deck with privacy fencing perfect for entertaining or just relaxing, an attached 2-Car garage.



Condo features:

•1650 sf of living area

•3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

•Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet, access to large privacy-fenced deck

•Master bathroom with large tub, separate shower, and his & her sinks

•Two bedrooms with ample closet space

•A second bathroom

•A beautiful living room nestled around an inviting brick fireplace, and access to a large deck area perfect for entertaining or private relaxation.

•Dining room with an adjoining wet bar area.

•A newly renovated kitchen with brand new top end appliances and housewares.

•An office area for when business has to be done in the comfort of the home.

•A large 2-car garage adjoins the condo for accessibility and privacy.



Community features:

•Gated residential community

•450 acres

•Premier tennis facility

•Large lakeside pool

•Walking trails