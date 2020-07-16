All apartments in Greenwood County
Greenwood County, SC
121 Woodridge Rd
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

121 Woodridge Rd

121 Woodridge Road · (864) 906-3938
Location

121 Woodridge Road, Greenwood County, SC 29646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
Our nicely appointed homes provide a warm, safe, “villa” setting in a luxurious environment for your peace of mind. Included in the furnished apartments are professionally decorated and furnished rooms, clean, comfortable furnishings, washing machine & dryer, wide screen televisions, “dedicated” high-speed wireless internet service, kitchen housewares, large and small kitchen appliances, bed and bath linens, iron and ironing board, a large deck with privacy fencing perfect for entertaining or just relaxing, an attached 2-Car garage.

Condo features:
•1650 sf of living area
•3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
•Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet, access to large privacy-fenced deck
•Master bathroom with large tub, separate shower, and his & her sinks
•Two bedrooms with ample closet space
•A second bathroom
•A beautiful living room nestled around an inviting brick fireplace, and access to a large deck area perfect for entertaining or private relaxation.
•Dining room with an adjoining wet bar area.
•A newly renovated kitchen with brand new top end appliances and housewares.
•An office area for when business has to be done in the comfort of the home.
•A large 2-car garage adjoins the condo for accessibility and privacy.

Community features:
•Gated residential community
•450 acres
•Premier tennis facility
•Large lakeside pool
•Walking trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Woodridge Rd have any available units?
121 Woodridge Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Woodridge Rd have?
Some of 121 Woodridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Woodridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
121 Woodridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Woodridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Woodridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 121 Woodridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 121 Woodridge Rd offers parking.
Does 121 Woodridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Woodridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Woodridge Rd have a pool?
Yes, 121 Woodridge Rd has a pool.
Does 121 Woodridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 121 Woodridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Woodridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Woodridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Woodridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 Woodridge Rd has units with air conditioning.
