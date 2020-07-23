/
/
greenwood county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:36 AM
5 Apartments for rent in Greenwood County, SC📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Barrington
101 Bevington Ct, Greenwood, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Barrington Apartments in Greenwood, South Carolina! Find your new home at Barrington Apartments.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Mckellar Hill C
101 Mckellar Hill, Greenwood, SC
1 Bedroom
$495
650 sqft
Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom triplex - Property Id: 245088 ONLY SERIOUS INQUIRES! READ FULL DESCRIPTION! Do NOT schedule a viewing if you have no intentions of showing up. Beautiful newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom triplex. New owners.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Mckellar Hill A
103 Mckellar Hill, Greenwood, SC
3 Bedrooms
$695
850 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom near downtown - Property Id: 214905 Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom triplex.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
109 Sand Trap Lane
109 Sand Trap Lane, Greenwood County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the beautiful Hunter's Creek community. This home has been well loved over the years and is being rented with all the furnishings.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
121 Woodridge Rd
121 Woodridge Road, Greenwood County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Our nicely appointed homes provide a warm, safe, “villa” setting in a luxurious environment for your peace of mind.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
401 W. Durst B
401 West Durst Avenue, Greenwood, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1250 sqft
Located with in walking distance to Lander University, uptown Greenwood, Shopping and restaurants. Text 864-993-2720 for more information!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Greenwood County area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Augusta Technical College, Benedict College, and Furman. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbia, Augusta, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Greer have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbia, SCAugusta, GAGreenville, SCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCAiken, SCMartinez, GASimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCLexington, SCTaylors, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GAAnderson, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GANewberry, SCPowdersville, SCNorth Augusta, SCFive Forks, SC