/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
126 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goose Creek, SC
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$920
754 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Goose Creek
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
21 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
32 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
798 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
23 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
6 Units Available
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$959
632 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
139 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
662 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Ladson
68 Units Available
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
2150 Spoleto Lane
2150 Spoleto Lane, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$770
984 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Inviting 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in the Otranto Club Villas in North Charleston. Cute kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, and a brand new stove.
Results within 5 miles of Goose Creek
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Daniel Island
21 Units Available
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the cafe, pool and fitness center on-site. Easy access to I-526. Close to the Wando River.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Daniel Island
24 Units Available
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
777 sqft
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
753 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Daniel Island
36 Units Available
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
834 sqft
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:39pm
$
Daniel Island
12 Units Available
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
776 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
769 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
31 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
41 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,420
843 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Daniel Island
31 Units Available
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,349
988 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Park Circle
85 Units Available
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
623 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,037
859 sqft
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$974
630 sqft
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
Similar Pages
Goose Creek 1 BedroomsGoose Creek 2 BedroomsGoose Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGoose Creek 3 BedroomsGoose Creek Accessible ApartmentsGoose Creek Apartments with Balcony
Goose Creek Apartments with GarageGoose Creek Apartments with GymGoose Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGoose Creek Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGoose Creek Apartments with ParkingGoose Creek Apartments with Pool