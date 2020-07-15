All apartments in Garden City
2270 Andover Dr Apt D

2270 Andover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2270 Andover Drive, Garden City, SC 29575

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours  Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer. Utilities include Water,Trash,Sewer,Gas and Electricity. 

(RLNE5928414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2270 Andover Dr Apt D have any available units?
2270 Andover Dr Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden City, SC.
What amenities does 2270 Andover Dr Apt D have?
Some of 2270 Andover Dr Apt D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2270 Andover Dr Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
2270 Andover Dr Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 Andover Dr Apt D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2270 Andover Dr Apt D is pet friendly.
Does 2270 Andover Dr Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 2270 Andover Dr Apt D offers parking.
Does 2270 Andover Dr Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2270 Andover Dr Apt D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 Andover Dr Apt D have a pool?
Yes, 2270 Andover Dr Apt D has a pool.
Does 2270 Andover Dr Apt D have accessible units?
No, 2270 Andover Dr Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 Andover Dr Apt D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2270 Andover Dr Apt D has units with dishwashers.
Does 2270 Andover Dr Apt D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2270 Andover Dr Apt D has units with air conditioning.
