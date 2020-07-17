All apartments in Gantt
116 Pine Creek Court Ext
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

116 Pine Creek Court Ext

116 Pine Creek Court Extension · (864) 335-8683
Location

116 Pine Creek Court Extension, Gantt, SC 29605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 116 Pine Creek Court Ext · Avail. Aug 1

$895

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
116 Pine Creek Court Ext Available 08/01/20 Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Two-Story Townhome in Highlands Subdivision! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020

Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Two-Story Townhome in Highlands Subdivision! Many Updates Throughout! Convenient to Interstate and Downtown Greenville. Main living area features laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms have tile flooring. Carpet in Bedrooms. Very Spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and built-in shelving, Appliances Include a Stove and Refrigerator, Large walk-in pantry! Laundry room is located right off the Kitchen. Half Bathroom is on the main level. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor - spacious rooms with plenty of closet space. Exterior features a nice deck in the back.

Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: NO PETS
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Elementary School: Grove Elementary
Middle School: Tanglewood Middle
High School: Southside High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3265672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

