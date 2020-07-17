Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

116 Pine Creek Court Ext Available 08/01/20 Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Two-Story Townhome in Highlands Subdivision! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020



Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Two-Story Townhome in Highlands Subdivision! Many Updates Throughout! Convenient to Interstate and Downtown Greenville. Main living area features laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms have tile flooring. Carpet in Bedrooms. Very Spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and built-in shelving, Appliances Include a Stove and Refrigerator, Large walk-in pantry! Laundry room is located right off the Kitchen. Half Bathroom is on the main level. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor - spacious rooms with plenty of closet space. Exterior features a nice deck in the back.



Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED

Pet Stipulations: NO PETS

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Electric Heat

Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV

Elementary School: Grove Elementary

Middle School: Tanglewood Middle

High School: Southside High



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3265672)