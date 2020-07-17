Amenities
116 Pine Creek Court Ext Available 08/01/20 Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Two-Story Townhome in Highlands Subdivision! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Two-Story Townhome in Highlands Subdivision! Many Updates Throughout! Convenient to Interstate and Downtown Greenville. Main living area features laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms have tile flooring. Carpet in Bedrooms. Very Spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and built-in shelving, Appliances Include a Stove and Refrigerator, Large walk-in pantry! Laundry room is located right off the Kitchen. Half Bathroom is on the main level. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor - spacious rooms with plenty of closet space. Exterior features a nice deck in the back.
Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: NO PETS
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Elementary School: Grove Elementary
Middle School: Tanglewood Middle
High School: Southside High
