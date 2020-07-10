Apartment List
87 Apartments for rent in Five Forks, SC with washer-dryer

1 Unit Available
213 Raven Falls Ln
213 Raven Falls Lane, Five Forks, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3200 sqft
Gorgeous Executive House - Property Id: 301062 This is a meticulously maintained and aesthetically upgraded no smoking/no pet executive house that offers everything you are looking for - From sought after location (Five Forks Area); to convenience

1 Unit Available
34 Crossbrook Way
34 Crossbrook Way, Five Forks, SC
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
4500 sqft
34 Crossbrook Way Available 07/11/20 6BR with basement in Ravenwood S/D - Over 4500sqft.. just minutes to Woodruff Rd shopping and 15 minutes to Downtown Greenville! This home is well maintained and offers a great floor plan.
1 Unit Available
700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill
700 Daisy Hill Lane, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1776 sqft
Gorgeous 2 MBR, 2.5 BA Townhouse with One Car Garage, The Village at Adams Mill - Gorgeous, well appointed townhouse has an open floor plan and crisp white moldings set against a neutral color scheme throughout.

1 Unit Available
509 Gunnison Drive
509 Gunnison Drive, Greenville County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
This is a well maintained home with tons of square footage, hardwood floors and located in a great neighborhood. The house features a large kitchen with gourmet-style island, walk-in pantry and granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
109 Landing Lane
109 Landing Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
****4 to 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE**** RARE FULLY FURNISHED UPDATED 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great Five Forks cul-de-sac location! This home includes ALL UTILITIES, WEEKLY TRASH SERVICE, INTERNET SERVICE! HOUSE CLEANING PROVIDED ONCE A MONTH.

1 Unit Available
100 W. Field Sparrow Ct.
100 W Fieldsparrow Ct, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2141 sqft
**Showings available to begin 8/1** Spectacular 4BR, 2 BA single level home that's recently been renovated & is move-in ready! Flowing, open floorplan. Gas log FP. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & extended snack bar.

1 Unit Available
23 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
8 Units Available
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,612
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,903
1710 sqft
A leafy apartment community with multi-colored homes, surrounded by natural green space. Dishwashers, granite counters and microwaves in rooms. Yoga, playground and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
36 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$870
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
10 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
12 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$960
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
112 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
3 Units Available
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Neely Ferry Now offering self-guided touring! Our brand new community offers modern one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime Simpsonville location.
16 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
5 Units Available
Hawthorne at Simpsonville
1500 Water Lily Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
7 Units Available
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cotton Mill Modern living with historic charm – welcome to Cotton Mill Luxury Apartments.

1 Unit Available
38 Kelsey Glen
38 Kelsey Glen Lane, Greenville County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3100 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 5 Bdrm Home in Five Forks - Property Id: 5871 5 BR 2 1/2 Bath 2story home 3080SF built in 2010. Easy access to Airport. This beautiful home is located in an area where there is easy access to I85 and I26.

1 Unit Available
10 Jade Tree Court
10 Jade Tree Court, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2442 sqft
Greer, 4BD/2.5BA, 2442SF - Mallard Creek - Great house in a very desirable location. Convenient to I-85, shopping, restaurants and I-385. Hardwoods and carpet. LR and DR. Eat in kitchen with appliances includes gas stove opens to den with gas FP.

1 Unit Available
100 Garden District Drive
100 Garden District Drive, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$879
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden District Apartments - Property Id: 165122 Life in the Garden District is about making the most of your days. It's about joy and exuberance. It's about living in Full Color in Simpsonville's premier apartment community.

1 Unit Available
457 Woodbark Ct
457 Woodbark Court, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1590 sqft
3 bd/2.5 bath Conveniently Located Townhouse - Property Id: 300967 2013 built townhouse. Conveniently located right off of i-385, Woodruff road, Butler road. Close to Greenville Downtown as well as Millennium Parkway.

1 Unit Available
1010 Carriage Park Circle
1010 Carriage Park Circle, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3619 sqft
1010 Carriage Park Circle Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.

