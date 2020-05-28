All apartments in Five Forks
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:44 AM

38 Copperdale Drive

38 Copperdale Drive · (864) 309-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Copperdale Drive, Five Forks, SC 29651

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 **12 MONTH MAXIMUM LEASE** **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED WITH RENT** Beautiful 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathroom with BONUS in Desirable Ravenwood Community! Located in Five Forks Area, Convenient to Woodruff Shops and Restaurants! Home is very well-maintained, beautiful 2 story entry and cathedral ceiling in front foyer area. First floor features a Formal Dining Room, Laundry Room, Living Room with Fireplace, as well as a Guest Bedroom and Full Bathroom. Spacious Kitchen with granite countertops, a beautiful center island, and plenty of cabinet space! Second level features the Master Suite, two additional bedrooms, and Bonus Room. Master Suite features a double vanity sink, shower, a separate garden tub, and a large walk-in closet. Exterior features a covered front porch, a large backyard, a brick patio surrounded by a fence, and a 2 Car Garage. This home is a MUST see. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Gas Heat Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Water Company: Greenville Water Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Electric Company: Laurens Electric Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Elementary School: Bells Crossing Elementary Middle School: Riverside Middle High School: Mauldin High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Copperdale Drive have any available units?
38 Copperdale Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Copperdale Drive have?
Some of 38 Copperdale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Copperdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
38 Copperdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Copperdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Copperdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 38 Copperdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 38 Copperdale Drive does offer parking.
Does 38 Copperdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Copperdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Copperdale Drive have a pool?
No, 38 Copperdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 38 Copperdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 38 Copperdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Copperdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Copperdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Copperdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38 Copperdale Drive has units with air conditioning.
