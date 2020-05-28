38 Copperdale Drive

Amenities

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 **12 MONTH MAXIMUM LEASE** **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED WITH RENT** Beautiful 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathroom with BONUS in Desirable Ravenwood Community! Located in Five Forks Area, Convenient to Woodruff Shops and Restaurants! Home is very well-maintained, beautiful 2 story entry and cathedral ceiling in front foyer area. First floor features a Formal Dining Room, Laundry Room, Living Room with Fireplace, as well as a Guest Bedroom and Full Bathroom. Spacious Kitchen with granite countertops, a beautiful center island, and plenty of cabinet space! Second level features the Master Suite, two additional bedrooms, and Bonus Room. Master Suite features a double vanity sink, shower, a separate garden tub, and a large walk-in closet. Exterior features a covered front porch, a large backyard, a brick patio surrounded by a fence, and a 2 Car Garage. This home is a MUST see. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Gas Heat Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Water Company: Greenville Water Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Electric Company: Laurens Electric Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Elementary School: Bells Crossing Elementary Middle School: Riverside Middle High School: Mauldin High