All apartments in Five Forks
Find more places like 213 Raven Falls Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Five Forks, SC
/
213 Raven Falls Ln
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

213 Raven Falls Ln

213 Raven Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Five Forks
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

213 Raven Falls Lane, Five Forks, SC 29651

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Executive House - Property Id: 301062

This is a meticulously maintained and aesthetically upgraded no smoking/no pet executive house that offers everything you are looking for - From sought after location (Five Forks Area); to convenience of shopping (Right off of Woodruff Rd. and minutes from all major shopping stores); to award winning schools (Bells Crossing/Riverside) - Safe and upscale community with community pool for summer fun time. Close to Michelin, BMW, GE, 3M, TD Bank, Hubbell, Mitsubishi, Greenville Downtown, GSP airport, HospitalS, etc. + a bonus room that can be used as a home office, a study area or just a separate play area for your young ones. 1 Bed and FULL bath on the main floor. 2 car garage with plenty of storage space; nice large leveled front and private back yard; professionally landscaped; and extended patio for extra sitting or playing space. Option of renting furnished, if desired. Long term lease welcome! Additional $150 per month added for lawn care. One time non-refundable pet fee applies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301062
Property Id 301062

(RLNE5910784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Raven Falls Ln have any available units?
213 Raven Falls Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Five Forks, SC.
What amenities does 213 Raven Falls Ln have?
Some of 213 Raven Falls Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Raven Falls Ln currently offering any rent specials?
213 Raven Falls Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Raven Falls Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Raven Falls Ln is pet friendly.
Does 213 Raven Falls Ln offer parking?
Yes, 213 Raven Falls Ln offers parking.
Does 213 Raven Falls Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Raven Falls Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Raven Falls Ln have a pool?
Yes, 213 Raven Falls Ln has a pool.
Does 213 Raven Falls Ln have accessible units?
No, 213 Raven Falls Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Raven Falls Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Raven Falls Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Raven Falls Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Raven Falls Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Five Forks 3 BedroomsFive Forks Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Five Forks Dog Friendly ApartmentsFive Forks Furnished Apartments
Five Forks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCShelby, NCParker, SC
Wade Hampton, SCNewberry, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College