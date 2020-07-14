213 Raven Falls Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Gorgeous Executive House - Property Id: 301062



This is a meticulously maintained and aesthetically upgraded no smoking/no pet executive house that offers everything you are looking for - From sought after location (Five Forks Area); to convenience of shopping (Right off of Woodruff Rd. and minutes from all major shopping stores); to award winning schools (Bells Crossing/Riverside) - Safe and upscale community with community pool for summer fun time. Close to Michelin, BMW, GE, 3M, TD Bank, Hubbell, Mitsubishi, Greenville Downtown, GSP airport, HospitalS, etc. + a bonus room that can be used as a home office, a study area or just a separate play area for your young ones. 1 Bed and FULL bath on the main floor. 2 car garage with plenty of storage space; nice large leveled front and private back yard; professionally landscaped; and extended patio for extra sitting or playing space. Option of renting furnished, if desired. Long term lease welcome! Additional $150 per month added for lawn care. One time non-refundable pet fee applies.

