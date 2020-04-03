All apartments in Edgefield County
Edgefield County, SC
195 Laurel Heights Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

195 Laurel Heights Drive

195 Laurel Heights · (803) 645-1568
Location

195 Laurel Heights, Edgefield County, SC 29847

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,780

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
Outdoor fun abounds in this beautiful lake front home. Boat with an elec motor is provided or you can launch your own. Swim from the dock, soak up the sun, or just enjoy serenity on one of the two covered porches. The gas grill makes a bbq perfect or relax with friends on the water-side lawn or eating area on the dock. Your stay has been made a breeze with a fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, and satellite TV. The master bdrm has a queen bed, 2nd bdrm a full and twin, and the 3rd bdrm has 2 twin beds with all linens provided. Short-Term/Long-Term. Off Peak and Peak season rates apply. Contact property manager for current rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Laurel Heights Drive have any available units?
195 Laurel Heights Drive has a unit available for $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 195 Laurel Heights Drive have?
Some of 195 Laurel Heights Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Laurel Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
195 Laurel Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Laurel Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 195 Laurel Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgefield County.
Does 195 Laurel Heights Drive offer parking?
No, 195 Laurel Heights Drive does not offer parking.
Does 195 Laurel Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Laurel Heights Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Laurel Heights Drive have a pool?
Yes, 195 Laurel Heights Drive has a pool.
Does 195 Laurel Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 195 Laurel Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Laurel Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Laurel Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Laurel Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Laurel Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
