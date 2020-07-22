Apartment List
/
SC
/
duncan
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:54 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Duncan, SC with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Duncan offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
385 Hague Drive
385 Hague Dr, Duncan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
385 Hague Drive Available 08/01/20 END UNIT Townhome in Duncan - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
378 Hague Drive
378 Hague Dr, Duncan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Beautiful contemporary townhouse ready for easy living! Gorgeous unit with a new, classic feel that you must see. Open kitchen with granite breakfast bar allows the whole family to be together.
Results within 1 mile of Duncan

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
143 Forrest St
143 Forrest Street, Wellford, SC
3 Bedrooms
$965
1100 sqft
Your going to love this freshly remodel bungalow rental. Right off wade hampton and close to everything! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has upgraded paint, flooring, and fixtures. Not an inch of this remodel was skipped.
Results within 5 miles of Duncan

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1535 Main Street
1535 Main Street, Wellford, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Well Maintained Home in Wellford - Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Wellford. Home is very convenient to I-85, Spartanburg, Greer, Wade Hampton Blvd. It features hardwood flooring throughout. Large Living space. Updated Bathroom fixtures.
Results within 10 miles of Duncan
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
7 Units Available
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,662
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1710 sqft
A leafy apartment community with multi-colored homes, surrounded by natural green space. Dishwashers, granite counters and microwaves in rooms. Yoga, playground and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
13 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$961
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
19 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$820
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$864
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
22 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$873
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
12 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
29 Units Available
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1373 sqft
Adjacent to Century Park and close to downtown Greer, these homes feature plush carpeting, private patios, and spacious closets, among other amenities. Residents have access to a sundeck, a clubhouse, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
13 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1280 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Collier Lane
108 Collier Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2908 sqft
108 Collier Lane Available 08/01/20 Greer - 4Bd/2.5Ba - 2908 SF - Carlyle Point - This home on Greenville's Eastside has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths plus a bonus room. Hardwoods throughout main level with exception of the laundry room.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Jade Tree Court
10 Jade Tree Court, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2442 sqft
Greer, 4BD/2.5BA, 2442SF - Mallard Creek - Great house in a very desirable location. Convenient to I-85, shopping, restaurants and I-385. Hardwoods and carpet. LR and DR. Eat in kitchen with appliances includes gas stove opens to den with gas FP.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Nimbus Court
216 Nimbus Court, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
216 Nimbus Court Available 09/09/20 Greer, 2BD/2.5BA, 1480SF - Reserve @ Riverside -Great townhouse convenient to shopping and I85. New carpet will be installed. Kitchen includes all appliances and lots of cabinetry and counter space. Breakfast bar.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
231 Spring Crossing Cir
231 Spring Crossing Circle, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
231 Spring Crossing Cir Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
34 Crossbrook Way
34 Crossbrook Way, Five Forks, SC
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
4500 sqft
6BR with basement in Ravenwood S/D - Over 4500sqft.. just minutes to Woodruff Rd shopping and 15 minutes to Downtown Greenville! This home is well maintained and offers a great floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9 Summerdale Dr
9 Summerdale Drive, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1908 sqft
Gorgeous 4bd 2.5ba 2 car garage home for rent in the heart of Taylors. Beautiful front porch for those summer nights. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful back splash.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
302 Shellbark Drive
302 Shellbark Drive, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Blue Ridge!! The main level living areas have an open floor plan and gorgeous hardwood flooring. The living room offers a corner-set gas log fireplace.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
218 Everard Lane
218 Everard Ln, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Conveniently located off Wade Hampton Blvd in Greer - New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home - 2 Car Garage - Covered Patio - Lawn Care included - Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, smooth top range - dishwasher, built in microwave - also washer and dryer is

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
10 S Cedarbluff Court
10 South Cedarbluff Court, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Desirable neighborhood and Riverside Schools are just the start to this spacious home. Hardwood floors as your enter this grand 2 story foyer and continue through the dining room, kitchen and breakfast area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Landing Lane
109 Landing Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
****4 to 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE**** RARE FULLY FURNISHED UPDATED 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great Five Forks cul-de-sac location! This home includes ALL UTILITIES, WEEKLY TRASH SERVICE, INTERNET SERVICE! HOUSE CLEANING PROVIDED ONCE A MONTH.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
503 Red Ledge Court
503 Red Ledge Court, Taylors, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3200 sqft
**Showings available starting 8/4** BETTER THAN NEW CONSTRUCTION!! UPGRADES INCLUDE: Premium cul-de-sac lot w/ mountain views, Front entry double Garage with utility sink & cabinetry, Foyer "arrival center," designer lighting, 2" blinds, full
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Duncan, SC

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Duncan offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Duncan. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Duncan can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Duncan 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDuncan 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDuncan 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsDuncan 3 Bedroom ApartmentsDuncan Accessible Apartments
Duncan Apartments with BalconiesDuncan Apartments with GaragesDuncan Apartments with GymsDuncan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDuncan Apartments with Parking
Duncan Apartments with PoolsDuncan Apartments with Washer-DryersDuncan Dog Friendly ApartmentsDuncan Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCCentral, SCShelby, NCParker, SCWade Hampton, SC
Five Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCSwannanoa, NCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College