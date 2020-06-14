Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

24 Apartments for rent in Duncan, SC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Duncan renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1262 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
River Falls
105 Churchill Falls Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$904
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to River Falls Apartments! Located in the heart of Duncan, SC between Greenville and Spartanburg! We offer upscale one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with flexible lease terms.
Results within 5 miles of Duncan

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Culpepper Landing Dr
201 Culpepper Landing Dr, Spartanburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1128 sqft
Community & Quality Living begins here! - Property Id: 155866 Culpepper Landing, Duncan's spacious apartment homes at an affordable price. When you are searching for your new home, make your only stop at Culpepper Landing.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
106 Mossy Oak Lane
106 Mossy Oak Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Make an appointment today for a private showing of this adorable home on quiet cul de sac. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom basement home sits on a double wide lot.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
415 Scenic Oak Drive
415 Scenic Oak Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
415 Scenic Oak Drive Available 04/06/20 4 Bedroom located in Sweet Water Hills - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Sweet Water Hills. The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of counter space plus breakfast area.
Results within 10 miles of Duncan
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1027 sqft
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,127
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified

The Grove

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr, Spartanburg, SC
Studio
$710
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
866 sqft
A short drive from I-26 and I-85. Modern apartment homes with granite counters, ice maker and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, playground, coffee bar, internet cafe and gym available to residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
33 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$857
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
Verified

River Run

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1280 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$914
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
40 Units Available
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1373 sqft
Adjacent to Century Park and close to downtown Greer, these homes feature plush carpeting, private patios, and spacious closets, among other amenities. Residents have access to a sundeck, a clubhouse, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified

The Mills

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$920
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,571
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1710 sqft
A leafy apartment community with multi-colored homes, surrounded by natural green space. Dishwashers, granite counters and microwaves in rooms. Yoga, playground and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 22

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
514 Meritage Street
514 Meritage Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1560 sqft
Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous 2017-construction end-unit townhome in the highly sought-after O'Neal Village community features craftsman style architecture and maintenance-free living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Duncan, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Duncan renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

