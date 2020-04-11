All apartments in Dentsville
158 Newcastle Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:56 AM

158 Newcastle Drive

158 Newcastle Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1519496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

158 Newcastle Drive, Dentsville, SC 29223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

This charming brick rental home is conveniently located in an established, quiet neighborhood of Columbia, close to interstates, shopping and dining! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,708 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Fireplace
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Fireplace,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Newcastle Drive have any available units?
158 Newcastle Drive has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 158 Newcastle Drive have?
Some of 158 Newcastle Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Newcastle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
158 Newcastle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Newcastle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 Newcastle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 158 Newcastle Drive offer parking?
No, 158 Newcastle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 158 Newcastle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Newcastle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Newcastle Drive have a pool?
No, 158 Newcastle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 158 Newcastle Drive have accessible units?
No, 158 Newcastle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Newcastle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 Newcastle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Newcastle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 158 Newcastle Drive has units with air conditioning.
