Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:08 AM

308 Kiskadee Loop

308 Kiskadee Loop · (843) 344-6879
Location

308 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC 29526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit C Building 308 · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
Individual lease per room with shared common area. Kiskadee Park at Wild Wing offers the best amenities, including an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and more. Conveniently located near Coastal Carolina and Horry Georgetown Tech and just a short drive to the beach.This townhouse is in the Kiskadee Loop Community which is close to the college, shopping and hospital. It has a open kitchen to the living room, a full bathroom and bedroom are on the 1st floor. The first floor unit is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Kiskadee Loop have any available units?
308 Kiskadee Loop has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Kiskadee Loop have?
Some of 308 Kiskadee Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Kiskadee Loop currently offering any rent specials?
308 Kiskadee Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Kiskadee Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Kiskadee Loop is pet friendly.
Does 308 Kiskadee Loop offer parking?
No, 308 Kiskadee Loop does not offer parking.
Does 308 Kiskadee Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Kiskadee Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Kiskadee Loop have a pool?
Yes, 308 Kiskadee Loop has a pool.
Does 308 Kiskadee Loop have accessible units?
No, 308 Kiskadee Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Kiskadee Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Kiskadee Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Kiskadee Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 Kiskadee Loop has units with air conditioning.
