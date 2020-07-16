308 Kiskadee Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court cats allowed

Individual lease per room with shared common area. Kiskadee Park at Wild Wing offers the best amenities, including an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and more. Conveniently located near Coastal Carolina and Horry Georgetown Tech and just a short drive to the beach.This townhouse is in the Kiskadee Loop Community which is close to the college, shopping and hospital. It has a open kitchen to the living room, a full bathroom and bedroom are on the 1st floor. The first floor unit is available.