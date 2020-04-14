All apartments in Conway
Find more places like 206 Lakeland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conway, SC
/
206 Lakeland Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

206 Lakeland Drive

206 Lakeland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conway
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

206 Lakeland Drive, Conway, SC 29526

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful home in the heart of Conway! 4-5 bedrooms w/ 2 full baths! - This house has over 2000 SqFt of historic charm located in downtown Conway! This 4 bedroom + bonus den w/ closet, 2 bath home offers hardwood flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs! Inside, you will find antique charm with all the details and plenty of storage space.

Relax on the front porch overlooking the huge front yard with a live oak tree in the middle of the circle driveway!
The back yard has flowering bushes and beautiful trees, perfect for nature watching.
Large carport area and plenty of private outdoor living space on a very quiet and beautiful street.

MINIMUM 12 month lease required. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING! Sorry, no pets.
Request your showing today!

To request a showing:
Text Jamie at 843-742-0671,
Submit a Request to View form here:
http://www.byrdpalmer.com/request-to-view-property/
(OR)
Email jamie@byrdpalmer.com

ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR VIRTUAL TOURS prior to scheduling a private showing. Please text Jamie Healy at 843-742-0671 if you're interested.

All of our available listings can be found on our website at www.byrdpalmer.com

We look forward to welcoming you home!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4278294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Lakeland Drive have any available units?
206 Lakeland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, SC.
What amenities does 206 Lakeland Drive have?
Some of 206 Lakeland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Lakeland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Lakeland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Lakeland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 206 Lakeland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 206 Lakeland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 206 Lakeland Drive does offer parking.
Does 206 Lakeland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Lakeland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Lakeland Drive have a pool?
No, 206 Lakeland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 Lakeland Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 Lakeland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Lakeland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Lakeland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Lakeland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Lakeland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544
Conway, SC 29526

Similar Pages

Conway 2 BedroomsConway 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Conway Apartments with GymConway Apartments with Parking
Conway Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NCSocastee, SC
Lumberton, NCGarden City, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University