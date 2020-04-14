206 Lakeland Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful home in the heart of Conway! 4-5 bedrooms w/ 2 full baths! - This house has over 2000 SqFt of historic charm located in downtown Conway! This 4 bedroom + bonus den w/ closet, 2 bath home offers hardwood flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs! Inside, you will find antique charm with all the details and plenty of storage space.



Relax on the front porch overlooking the huge front yard with a live oak tree in the middle of the circle driveway!

The back yard has flowering bushes and beautiful trees, perfect for nature watching.

Large carport area and plenty of private outdoor living space on a very quiet and beautiful street.



MINIMUM 12 month lease required. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING! Sorry, no pets.

Request your showing today!



To request a showing:

Text Jamie at 843-742-0671,

Submit a Request to View form here:

http://www.byrdpalmer.com/request-to-view-property/

(OR)

Email jamie@byrdpalmer.com



ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR VIRTUAL TOURS prior to scheduling a private showing. Please text Jamie Healy at 843-742-0671 if you're interested.



All of our available listings can be found on our website at www.byrdpalmer.com



We look forward to welcoming you home!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4278294)