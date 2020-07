Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors w/d hookup fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed garage parking coffee bar courtyard fire pit hot tub

Changing your address can change your lifestyle! Quail Hollow Apartment Townhomes are beautifully secluded in a neighborhood setting. Tucked away in the prestigious Quail Hollow subdivision, we are just minutes away from Lexington Medical Center, downtown Columbia and the Vista and Interstates I-26 and I-20.



With five roomy layouts to choose from, we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Call us today to schedule a personal tour of your new home!