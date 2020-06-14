Apartment List
54 Apartments for rent in Cayce, SC with garage

Cayce apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle...

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1412 Prentiss Street
1412 Prentiss Street, Cayce, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2462 sqft
CALL 803-594-4450 This is one AMAZING find! The surprises start as soon as you pull up to the property.
Results within 1 mile of Cayce
Verified

Brookland

14 Units Available
$
14 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Congaree Vista
12 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,413
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$895
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Congaree Vista
2 Units Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
704-B Old Barnwell Road
704 Old Barnwell Rd, Lexington County, SC
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
Newer Building w/Parking in a Great Location Just Outside of City Limits of West Columbia Across from Pinegrove Sports Complex w/High Traffic and Lots of Neighborhood Activity!! Super Location for Small Restaurant, Sub Shop, or Possible Office

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
124 Culliver Road
124 Culliver Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1940 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME CONGAREE POINTE - Award Winning Open Floorplan Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2/5 Baths Plus Second Upstairs Den! Family Room Features Engineered Flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Cayce
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
11 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$956
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
The Congaree Vista
19 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:47pm
183 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,095
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eva P. Trezevant
1 Unit Available
2418 1/2 Laurel St.
2418 1/2 Laurel St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
LEASE NOW! $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH! Call Today!!! - Nicely renovated Three bedrooms, 1 bath home on Laurel Street in Columbia. Lots of unique woodwork with tile flooring and beautiful hardwoods throughout. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
741 Spring Cress Drive
741 Spring Cress Dr, Red Bank, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1834 sqft
TRUE ONE STORY - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE RIDGE AT LONGVIEW - Everything you need on one floor! True one story Greenwood floor plan. Eat-in kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Formal dining room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 Lake Frances Dr.
307 Lake Frances Drive, Lexington County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4242 sqft
307 Lake Frances Dr. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Lake Home! - 307 Lake Frances Drive West Columbia, SC 29170 Rental amount: $2500.00 Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 3.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brandon Acres - Cedar Terrace
1 Unit Available
1212 Cedar Terrace
1212 Cedar Terrace, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Off Garners Ferry - (RLNE5851653)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1522 Omarest Drive
1522 Omarest Drive, St. Andrews, SC
Studio
$650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1522 Omarest Drive Available 07/06/20 COMING SOON! Centrally located studio apartment! - Available early July! Quaint studio apartment over private garage behind main house.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Earlewood
1 Unit Available
3116 Lincoln
3116 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1825 sqft
Newly remolded home 4 bed, 2 bath in Elmwood Park with tons of charm!!! Completely renovated Kitchen with large island with lots of seating open to dining room. All new stainless appliances and granite Countertops.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
34 Peyton Road
34 Peyton Road, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Located within minutes of shopping, dining, I-77, Fort Jackson and downtown Columbia, this charming one-story home in Pennington Place has it all! The traditional, all brick, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,698 sq. ft.
City Guide for Cayce, SC

Cayce owes its existence to mosquitos of all things. In the 18th century, it was part of the thriving town of Granby, once slated to be the Capital of the state. But malaria-carrying insects, encouraged by frequent flooding, eventually felled the townsfolk, leaving Cayce to fend for itself - which ultimately led it to become the thriving city it is today. How's that for a town legend?

The town was in actuality incorporated in 1914 and named after local bigwig, William J. Cayce. The metropolis dubs itself "a new kind of city." Cayce is attractive as a welcome respite from the urban trials of Columbia, within commuting distance through several interstates and highways. The Congaree River has dominated life here for centuries and access to that waterway can be one of the perks of your rental housing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cayce, SC

Cayce apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

