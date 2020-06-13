129 Apartments for rent in Cayce, SC with balcony
Cayce owes its existence to mosquitos of all things. In the 18th century, it was part of the thriving town of Granby, once slated to be the Capital of the state. But malaria-carrying insects, encouraged by frequent flooding, eventually felled the townsfolk, leaving Cayce to fend for itself - which ultimately led it to become the thriving city it is today. How's that for a town legend?
The town was in actuality incorporated in 1914 and named after local bigwig, William J. Cayce. The metropolis dubs itself "a new kind of city." Cayce is attractive as a welcome respite from the urban trials of Columbia, within commuting distance through several interstates and highways. The Congaree River has dominated life here for centuries and access to that waterway can be one of the perks of your rental housing. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cayce renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.