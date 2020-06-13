129 Apartments for rent in Cayce, SC with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
2 Units Available
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Close to the University of South Carolina, I-26, and I-77. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and dog park. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and carpeting. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
14 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,080
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.

1 of 6

Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
1412 Prentiss Street
1412 Prentiss Street, Cayce, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2462 sqft
CALL 803-594-4450 This is one AMAZING find! The surprises start as soon as you pull up to the property.
Results within 1 mile of Cayce
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
$
14 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Congaree Vista
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,382
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$834
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$895
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
The Congaree Vista
2 Units Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
The Congaree Vista
Contact for Availability
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
521 Georgia St
521 Georgia Street, Richland County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2340 sqft
5 bedroom, 3 full baths with a fenced backyard and 3 private decks. New HVAC, unit, newly remodeled bathrooms, hardwoods, tile, upgraded kitchen area and much more. Washer and dryer included in unit. Walking distance to Williams Brice!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1100 BLUFF Road # 402
1100 Bluff Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
FOR RENT ONLY - Students not allowed. This one is truly different with crown molding, custom paint and all the upgrades. The owner/agent got first pick and the view is truly stunning.
Results within 5 miles of Cayce
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
10 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
$
Oakwood Court
30 Units Available
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1305 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Your health and safety are important to us.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,012
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$677
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1125 sqft
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
The Congaree Vista
20 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
City Guide for Cayce, SC

Cayce owes its existence to mosquitos of all things. In the 18th century, it was part of the thriving town of Granby, once slated to be the Capital of the state. But malaria-carrying insects, encouraged by frequent flooding, eventually felled the townsfolk, leaving Cayce to fend for itself - which ultimately led it to become the thriving city it is today. How's that for a town legend?

The town was in actuality incorporated in 1914 and named after local bigwig, William J. Cayce. The metropolis dubs itself "a new kind of city." Cayce is attractive as a welcome respite from the urban trials of Columbia, within commuting distance through several interstates and highways. The Congaree River has dominated life here for centuries and access to that waterway can be one of the perks of your rental housing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cayce, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cayce renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

