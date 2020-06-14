/
1 bedroom apartments
22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport East, RI
Newport East
1 Unit Available
435 Turner Road
435 Turner Road, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,575
663 sqft
IF YOU ENJOY PRIVACY IN A QUIET COUNTRY SETTING THIS UNIT PROVIDES IT. THIS APARTMENY SITS BACK FROM THE ROAD AND ACROSS THE STREET FROM AN AGRICULTURAL NURSERY. IN ADDITION IT HAS A VERY PRIVATE BACK YARD. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
111 Aquidneck Avenue
111 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
528 sqft
Stand alone 1 bedroom cottage available for year round rental. Walking distance to First Beach and restaurants. This cottage is fully furnished and features 1 bedroom, full kitchen, living room and full bathroom.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
24 Concord Drive
24 Concord Drive, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Check out this cozy one bedroom property with your own private entry. Features an open floor plan and a newly updated kitchen with a breakfast bar for dining.
Results within 1 mile of Newport East
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
39 Cranston Avenue
39 Cranston Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,750
740 sqft
This charming one bedroom condo located in Newport’s historic ‘Hawkhurst’ house is the perfect place to call home. Only steps from popular Broadway and minutes to the bridge.
Broadway
1 Unit Available
11 Malbone Road
11 Malbone Road, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
Available November 1 2020 for a winter or yearly rental. 1 bedroom, furnished or unfurnished rental in walking distance to broadway restaurants, bars and shops. Flexible lease terms.
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
1785 West Main Road
1785 West Main Road, Newport County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1077 sqft
Wow! This home located in Middletown just over the Portsmouth line on West Main Rd is close to everything! Sun-drenched 1 bed home has large living room with wood burning fireplace, private fenced-in back yard, tons of off-street parking and
Results within 5 miles of Newport East
$
8 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,420
752 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
118 Harrison Avenue
118 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
Available immediately for a yearly lease term. Here’s your chance to rent a standalone cottage on historic Harrison Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1.
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
15 Dean Avenue
15 Dean Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
816 sqft
Awesome first floor 1bed, 1 bath with in-unit laundry and water included AVAILABLE NOW for an ANNUAL LEASE! Enjoy the cool water breezes while sipping coffee or having a cocktail on your personal screened-in porch.
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
63 Mill Street
63 Mill Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
642 sqft
Downtown living. Great one bedroom condo located on the corner of Spring and Mill Street. Walk to all shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Nice sized living area/dining area, updated eat in kitchen and bath. Small storage space in the unit.
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
29 Dennison Street
29 Dennison Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
742 sqft
This apartment is located only steps away from Downtown Newport right off of Thames Street, with water views from your front steps. Large open living room leaves the tenant with limitless design options.
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
1 Unit Available
401 Bellevue Avenue
401 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
Large 1 bedroom condo with open floor plan, refinished hardwood floors and newly remodeled kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and white cabinets.
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
89 Harrison Avenue
89 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
805 sqft
Newly renovated one bedroom condo available July 15th for a yearly term! Renovations in progress new photos to come! Spacious 1 Bedroom condo with loads of natural light! Sit out on the porch facing Newport Harbor and enjoy a glass of wine on warm
The Point
1 Unit Available
1303 CAPELLA Road
1303 Capella S, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
760 sqft
A 1 bedroom nicely furnished unit available for Sept. 1, 2020 until May 31, 2021. Unit has central AC, laundry facility, recreation room and full time security. Beautiful views and easy access to Newport venues i.e.
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
65 Merton Road
65 Merton Road, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
493 sqft
Winter Term furnished rental available from 9/1/2020 until 6/30/2021! Studio style apartment on the second floor in a quiet building. Beautiful hardwoods, updated kitchen & a private balcony.
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
603 Thames Street
603 Thames Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
521 sqft
This furnished condo is one bedroom, but can comfortably sleep four, as the living room has a pull out couch with a very comfortable bed. There are two full bathrooms. One designated parking space & guest spaces available.
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
32 SCHOOL Street
32 School Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
477 sqft
Check out this 1-bedroom condo located on School Street in the Historic Hill, available for June AND August 2020! Everything you need for a month of summer activity in Newport.
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
6 Southmayd Street
6 Southmayo Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1569 sqft
Townhouse styled apartment featuring enclosed front porch, living room with hardwood flooring, eat in kitchen, large bath with separate tub and shower and front, back and basement entrances.
1 Unit Available
201 America Way
201 America, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
506 sqft
Available now Thru June of 2020. Furnished one Bedroom unit. All utilities included heat,water,electric, cable and internet. With deck and water views. Plus all the amenities including 24 hour guard station , outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
1 Unit Available
66 Webster Street
66 Webster Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1062 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 through June 2021. Landlord will consider a shorter term rental. Beautiful estate setting on over three acres of mature grounds, this first floor condo is the only unit with a private porch and patio.
The Point
1 Unit Available
10 Braman Street
10 Braman Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
***WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021*** GORGEOUS STUDENT RENTAL (AVAILABLE FOR FURNISHED WINTER LEASE ONLY) mere steps from the cobblestones of Upper Thames Street! This smart AND sexy rental option has efficient gas
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
36 KAY Street
36 Kay Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
550 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. Peace and tranquility is this centrally located, walk to everything, fully furnished condo. 2nd floor unit in historic building.
