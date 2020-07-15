/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM
47 Furnished Apartments for rent in Narragansett Pier, RI
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Rodman Street - Weekly summer vacation rental
61 Rodman Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful Summer Rental in Scenic Narragansett RI. This home boasts 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and is open and spacious.
Results within 5 miles of Narragansett Pier
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Marine Road
36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1810 sqft
Available September 7, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Furnished. Rental price does not include utilities. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. Cheerful, bright and sunny with open dining/kitchen/living room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
26 Richard Smith Road
26 Richard Smith Road, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
768 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT SEPTEMBER 1ST $1600/m THROUGH MAY 2021 ~ 9 Month Lease Newly Renovated Single Level Cape, Fully Furnished, Located On Corner Lot In Quintessential Bonnet Shores, Narragansett, Featuring Open Floor Plan; Living Room and Eat-In
Results within 10 miles of Narragansett Pier
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
23 Shield Street
23 Shields Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Welcome Home, this 3 bedroom charmer master with half bath . Offering large bright living area, with eat in kitchen and dining room. Gleaming hardwood floors. With front yard and off street parking .
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
329 Spring Street
329 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1643 sqft
~~ Available August 1 for Annual Lease~~ ATTENTION NAVAL WAR COLLEGE! A truly unique rental with one of the most tranquil back yards in all of Newport. Furnished with classical, elegant pieces that suit the house well.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
7 Bacheller Street
7 Bacheller St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1290 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal August rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
106 Swinburne Row
106 Swinburne Row, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1181 sqft
Available from September 01 2020 to May 31 2021. Gorgeous Townhouse Condo in the heart of downtown Newport, offers two floors of living space, with a back deck for BBQ's or your morning coffee.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
842 sqft
FALL to SPRING LEASE RENTAL :November 1 2020 – June 15 2021. Cozy furnished townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
55 Annandale Road
55 Annandale Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1040 sqft
FURNISHED LEASE Available September 2020. Newly renovated townhouse located between Easton's beach and Downtown Newport.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
98 Mill Street
98 Mill Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
Walk to everywhere from this absolutely beautiful one bedroom apartment in downtown Newport. Everything has been completely renovated and stylishly furnished. Gas fireplace, in unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors and one off-street parking space.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
The Point
12 Maitland Court
12 Maitland Court, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
760 sqft
2 bedroom furnished cottage on quiet side street in desirable Point neighborhood. Fenced yard with patio. The sunroom just off the living room is a great spot for a home office or overflow guest space. Hardwood floors.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
127 Harrison Avenue
127 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1877 sqft
Elegant first floor condo in gorgeous Beechbound Manor House, with private entrance. Enjoy luxury estate living in this single level waterfront residence with 1,877 square feet of gracious living space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
7 Sylvan Street
7 Sylvan Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Attention Salve 2020-2021!!! Spend your school year in this grand 5bd/2.5br Brick Bungalow Cottage. Nestled just off Bellevue Avenue and tucked away on a quiet residential street. Enjoy the neighborhood views from your fully enclosed front porch.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
589 Bellevue Avenue
589 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
"Laurelawn" ~ A beautifully furnished victorian home with a large covered front porch on 1.35 acres located on famous Bellevue Avenue. A stately elegant spacious home to relax and enjoy. Available September 5, 2019.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Scull Street
2 Scull Street, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1501 sqft
This charming single family home is available for rent for Sept 2020-May 2021. Tastefully furnished and located on a quiet street, this is the perfect home for a winter rental in peaceful Jamestown.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
10 Brown and Howard Wharf
10 Brown and Howard Wharf, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2241 sqft
Luxury fully furnished harbor view condo in the heart of Newport's famed lower Thames. Enjoy private covered parking and stunning harbor and bridge views from your roof top deck. Open floor plan and thoughtful decor make this an easy decision!
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Beach
4 Red Cross Avenue
4 Red Cross Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1112 sqft
Beautiful first floor, 2 bedroom condo on a tree lined street -Top of the Hill neighborhood.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
25 Dearborn Street
25 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 9/8/20-5/31/21 THIS IS A MUST SEE! Don't miss the opportunity to live in a gorgeous, beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of the Yachting Village this summer! Walk to town and explore Newport's waterfront,
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
3 Webster Court
3 Webster Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Beautifully FURNISHED Winter Rental beginning after Labor Day. You will fall in love with this charming Cape Cod nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in downtown Newport.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
70 Carroll Avenue
70 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
708 sqft
Welcome to Ocean's Way. This two bedroom condo is a great spot for you to spend the summer in Newport. Park your car and bike to the beach or walk into town. Fully furnished and laundry in the basement, this updated unit has everything you need.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
5 Touro Park West
5 Touro Park Street West, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
5700 sqft
Standing proudly in the heart of historic Newport, this handsome federal home, built in 1864 and designed by George Champlin Mason is fully restored with sophistication and attention to detail.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
The Point
25 Marsh Street
25 Marsh Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
This winter rental is in a great location just steps from the Newport Shipyard and in close proximity to downtown, Gurney's and parks.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
21 Dennison Street
21 Dennison Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
918 sqft
Conveniently located right in the heart of downtown Newport! Just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, and more! Open flow apartment with hardwood floors throughout & natural sunlight.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
591 Ocean Avenue
591 Ocean Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One can enjoy unobstructed ocean views overlooking Castle Hill/Ocean Drive and the Atlantic Ocean from the terraces and most windows of this house.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Providence, RIBrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RINorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIGroton, CT
Mansfield Center, MAFoxborough, MACumberland Hill, RISharon, MAWakefield-Peacedale, RIBridgewater, MAWalpole, MANewport, RINewport East, RIWesterly, RIPawcatuck, CT