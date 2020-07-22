Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:10 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Narragansett Pier, RI with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Narragansett Pier means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
11 Units Available
Harbor Village at the Commons
1 Grande Isle Dr, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1181 sqft
Luxury community in a wooded area. On-site pool, garages, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pets welcomed. A dog park is available. Apartments feature walk-in closets and modern appliances. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 10 miles of Narragansett Pier

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
29 Kay Street
29 Kay Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
10 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Marshall Slocum Inn! Prepare to be in awe as the historic charm of this property meets modern day service. With unique rooms to choose from, we can guarantee not only style, but comfort and functionality.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
364 BELLEVUE Avenue
364 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1119 sqft
Desirable De La Salle Condominium located on Bellevue Ave in the Manor House. This Spacious, Bright unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located on the second floor with an elevator in the building.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
401 Bellevue Avenue
401 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
972 sqft
This FURNISHED two bedroom, one bathroom condo is ideally located next to Newport's most popular attractions. HEAT AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT! It is Just minutes to beaches, shopping, and historic mansions.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
The Point
10 Braman Street
10 Braman Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
***WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021*** GORGEOUS student rental mere steps from the cobblestones of Upper Thames Street! This smart AND sexy rental option has efficient gas heat, newer furnishings, parking for two, and A

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
15 Hammersmith Road
15 Hammersmith Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1714 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** WINTER 2020 RENTAL**Available September 8th through May 31st. Located in the lovely pastoral and private Moorland Farm condominium complex just blocks from gorgeous Ocean Drive, Quail House unit 17 is offered as a summer 2020 monthly rental.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
328 Bellevue Avenue
328 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$75,000
6929 sqft
"Snug Harbor,” is one of the most iconic and beautiful mansions in Newport. Located on famed Bellevue Avenue, this elegant residence is sited on a prominent lot of nearly 2 acres on one of the most architecturally significant streets in the world.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
The Point
1303 CAPELLA Road
1303 Capella S, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
760 sqft
A 1 bedroom nicely furnished unit available for Sept. 1, 2020 until May 31, 2021. Unit has central AC, laundry facility, recreation room and full time security. Beautiful views and easy access to Newport venues i.e.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
6 ELLA Terrace
6 Ella Terrace, Newport, RI
8 Bedrooms
$60,000
4533 sqft
Next Available Sept 2020. Not available the summer of 2020. Enjoy fantastic views of the Atlantic Ocean, and the entrance to Narragansett Bay, famous for its world class sailing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Narragansett Pier, RI

Finding apartments with a pool in Narragansett Pier means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Narragansett Pier could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

