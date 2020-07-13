/
pet friendly apartments
21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Melville, RI
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,100
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
571 Spring St 2
571 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1440 sqft
3 bed 2 Bath, Newport, Renovated, Walk to SRU - Property Id: 309198 Totally renovated! Across the street from Morton Park. This 2nd floor, 1,440 square foot apartment offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
28 Calvert Street
28 Calvert Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1068 sqft
Meticulous first floor apartment available for a yearly lease! Conveniently located off of Broadway & within walking distance to downtown Newport attractions. This apartment boasts hardwood floors & large windows that provide tons of natural light.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
106 Kay Street
106 Kay Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1528 sqft
Great home in great location featuring a brand new high efficiency gas heating system and all new Anderson windows. This 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
7 Bacheller Street
7 Bacheller St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1290 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal August rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
98 Mill Street
98 Mill Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
Walk to everywhere from this absolutely beautiful one bedroom apartment in downtown Newport. Everything has been completely renovated and stylishly furnished. Gas fireplace, in unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors and one off-street parking space.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2 Scull Street
2 Scull Street, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1501 sqft
This charming single family home is available for rent for Sept 2020-May 2021. Tastefully furnished and located on a quiet street, this is the perfect home for a winter rental in peaceful Jamestown.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
The Point
37 Marsh Street
37 Marsh Street, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
4500 sqft
JULY, AUGUST, SEPT, OCTOBER $35K.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
35 Mann Avenue
35 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with off street parking located in the Kay/ Broadway neighborhood. Ample sized bedrooms and abundant natural light. Hardwoods, enclosed front porch with dutch door. Laundry hook ups in basement.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2869 East Main Road
2869 East Main Road, Newport County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2174 sqft
Spacious 5 bed, 2 bath Currently undergoing RENOVATIONS! Centrally located in Portsmouth close to Route 24. 1st Floor bedroom, hardwood floors and there's also a third floor for storage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
21 Dennison Street
21 Dennison Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
918 sqft
Conveniently located right in the heart of downtown Newport! Just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, and more! Open flow apartment with hardwood floors throughout & natural sunlight.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
34 Green Street
34 Green Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
SUMMER AND/OR YEARLY RENTAL: July-Aug $2500/M, OR AVAILABLE NOW YEARLY RENTAL $1600/M. Great Downtown Location. 3 doors up from Thames st and Newport Blues Cafe, Summer rent includes water/sewer, cable, tenant pays electric. $1500/security.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
3 Gardiner Street
3 Gardiner Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1415 sqft
Large and sunny second/ third floor apartment in this beautiful Victorian just off Broadway available for an annual lease July 2020 or flexible on start date if needed.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
3 Lee's Wharf
3 Lees Wharf, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
783 sqft
AUGUST Rental $5K per month (utilities included). WINTER rental $1550 (utilities not included). This tidy 2 bedroom & 1 bath newly renovated FULLY FURNISHED loft has distant water views and is located on Lee's Wharf.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Eustis-Easton's Pond
191 OLD BEACH Road
191 Old Beach Road, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3011 sqft
Available October 1, 2020- May 31, 2021 Utilities additional (Summer 2021 Considered for different pricing.) REFRESHED Shingle Style OCEAN VIEW Beach House! "BEACHSIDE" has Four bedrooms --including a KING Bed in the MASTER - and 4 full bathrooms.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
The Point
17 Cherry Street
17 Cherry Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1387 sqft
***September 2020 RENTAL*** Come spend one of the best summer cusp months in one of Newport's most coveted districts! Enjoy the Point's breathtaking sunset views of the bridge and harbor.
1 of 33
Last updated March 30 at 04:43am
1 Unit Available
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
15 Halsey Street
15 Halsey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
~~Available July 23 for yearly lease~~ This Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has just been meticulously remodeled- complete with all new S.S. appliances, windows, fresh paint, and all new landscaping.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
2 Units Available
King's Grant Apartments
12 Fischer Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
780 sqft
Ideally situated across from the Gateway at Quonset Point. Landscaped apartment community with tennis and basketball courts, a picnic area and ample car parking. Various on-site recreational, social and educational programs available.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
17 Chartier Circle
17 Chartier Circle, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
Available fall 2020. This spacious three-bedroom home has plenty of space for everyone and extra spots for visitors too. The lower level is finished with a game room and den as well as an extra bedroom for company.
1 of 62
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Sandy Beach
110 Ash St.
110 Ash Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
1198 Square Foot 3 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Top Floor condominium with amazing amenities in a quiet neighborhood, close to Kennedy Park and Saint Anne's Church. Features Include Large living room with working gas fireplace and ceiling fan.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
90 Union Street
90 Union Street, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1276 sqft
Are you looking to rent in Bristol if so then WELCOME home to this cute cottage that consists of 3 bedrooms located in Downtown Bristol. Walk down to the waterfront, resturents, shops, bikepath and everythig that downtown has to offer.
