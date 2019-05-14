Neighborhood Guide: Fremont, Seattle

So, you’re thinking about moving to Fremont, Seattle? Congratulations! This may be one of the best decisions you’ll ever make. Fremont is one of Seattle’s most hip, beautiful, and culturally relevant neighborhoods. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that more and more people are flocking to this area. Before you take the plunge and move to Fremont, there are a number of things that you should know.

It’s Becoming a Major Tech Hub

A number of large tech companies have set up offices in Fremont in recent years. For example, Google, Adobe, the Allen Institute for Brain Science, SDL PLC, and Tableau Software have all opened offices in Fremont. Most of these offices are located along the Lake Washington Ship Canal. Due to the increasing amount of these companies, tech workers are flocking to this area like bees to a hive. If you’re looking for a job in the tech industry, look no further.

The Neighborhood is Known for its Quirky Culture

If you move to Fremont, Seattle, expect to experience a fair share of quirkiness. For example, Fremont is known for its naked bicycling event, the Fremont Solstice Parade. During this event, people hop on bikes, oftentimes in full body paint and zero clothes, and ride around the city. If you plan on living in Fremont, so be ready to embrace the unique culture.

Another one of Fremont’s offbeat trademarks is the Fremont Troll, an 18-foot high concrete sculpture of a troll crushing a Volkswagen Beetle. This sculpture has become famous for being a symbol of the artistic, creative, and eccentric energy that defines Fremont.

Beautiful Parks Surround Fremont

Two of Fremont’s most gorgeous parks are Fremont Canal Park and Fremont Peak Park. Fremont Canal Park has running and biking trails, and plenty of viewing areas where you can just relax and stare at the water. It’s the perfect place for a scenic morning run.

Fremont Peak Park is also stunning and is known for its incredible mountain views. This park attracts many writers and book readers who are looking for a scenic workplace. It’s a very small space, but the views are tough to beat.

New Apartment Buildings are Popping Up All Over

Due to the large population of tech workers flowing into Fremont, there is a huge demand for apartments. Due to the growing demand, expect housing to be on the pricier side. Many of the new buildings are very attractive due to their modern designs and create some unique views in the neighborhood. If you can snag one of these newer apartments, you may never want to leave.

You Won’t Need a Car to Get Around

There is a very reliable bus system in Fremont which many people use. However, Fremont is not very large, and therefore it is extremely common for people to get around by riding bikes or just by walking. So, if you are worried that you will need a car when you move to Fremont, don’t be.