Living in East Colfax

If you're looking for a neighborhood filled with a diverse mix of venues, eateries, bars and entertainment, East Colfax is the place for you. You'll find plenty of hustle and bustle on Colfax, the street that runs through this historic neighborhood. Whether you're itching for a show or a bite to eat, East Colfax has plenty to explore.

Neighborhood Guide to East Colfax

Want to know more about which venues are a hit, or what it's like to live in this happening neighborhood? Read our East Colfax neighborhood guide to find out what life is like here in Colfax.

Things to do in East Colfax

From great coffee to great shows, East Colfax is happening. Check out our top things to do in East Colfax to maximize your time in this Denver neighborhood.

Where to Eat and Drink in East Colfax

From beer to mezcal, from donuts to dive-bars, there are tons of delicious treats to be found in East Colfax. Curious about where to go first? Here is our guide to the must-try places to eat and drink in East Colfax.