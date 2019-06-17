Living in Uptown Dallas

Uptown Dallas is a lively neighborhood located North of Downtown. With trendy rooftop bars, hip cocktail lounges, and luxurious apartments with modern amenities, this upscale neighborhood is one of the nicest places to live and hang out in Dallas.

Neighborhood Guide to Uptown Dallas

If you are looking for a fun and walkable neighborhood, Uptown Dallas might be just the place for you. Tired of walking? No problem! Just take a free trolley which links Uptown to downtown Arts District. To learn more about what it's like to live in Uptown Dallas, check out our neighborhood guide.

Things to do in Uptown Dallas

Uptown Dallas offers endless shopping and dining options. However, if you get tired of crowds and need a breath of fresh air, you can go on a run along the scenic Katy Trail, an old railroad line as transformed into a paved trail. Check out our list of things to do in Uptown Dallas for more ideas.

Where to eat and drink in Uptown Dallas

Imagine sipping on a delicious cocktail on a rooftop deck with amazing views of the Downtown Dallas skyline. This can become your reality if you decide to move to this fun neighborhood. And don't forget to check out our list of must-try places to eat and drink in Uptown Dallas for recommendations.