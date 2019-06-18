Living in Lakewood, Dallas

Along the west shore of White Rock Lake in East Dallas, in the northeast region of Dallas, lies the little, quaint neighborhood of Lakewood. From extraordinary estates to cute cottages, this place really has charm. The community of Lakewood possesses some of the most unique estates and charming cottages. They are complimented by unique places to eat and drink. Here is a quick guide to moving to Lakewood, Dallas.

Neighborhood Guide to Lakewood

Lakewood got its name thanks to its location. The neighborhood borders the lovely White Rock Lake - a perfect spot for an afternoon picnic, jog, or a stroll. This peaceful neighborhood is ideal for young families. With its beautiful nature and calm roads, this part of town also offers apartment buildings with amenities that are perfect for families, such as playgrounds. Most importantly, there are excellent schools in the area, both public and private. To learn more about moving to Lakewood, read our full guide here.

Things to do in Lakewood

If you’re an avid shopper or just enjoy window-shopping new styles, The Lakewood Shopping Center might be just the place for you. It’s a popular destination among Lakewood residence, as is also has a number of local dining favorites. Do you like sports and hanging out outdoors? Hit up the Lakewood Country Club for some pool and golf fun. If a calm afternoon in nature is more up your alley, set out for a quiet afternoon picnic in the Lakewood Park. If you want to find out more ways to spend your time in this charming Dallas neighborhood, read our guide on things to do in Lakewood, Dallas.

Where to eat and drink in Lakewood

Whether you’re looking for a burger or a European style diner, you’re in luck, because Lakewood has got you covered. Check out Liberty Burger in case you’re craving a juicy patty mixed with surprising ingredients to create a true work of art. In the mood for BBQ? Then Lakewood Smokehouse is your destination because this place has some of the best BBQ in the area. If you’re looking for more tasty adventures to explore while in Lakewood, Dallas, check out our guide to where to eat and drink.