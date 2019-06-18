Living in Knox-Henderson, Dallas

Looking for a neighborhood that's walkable, close to Downtown Dallas, and has tons of great restaurants, bars and shops? You'll find it in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood, nestled between Lower Greenville and Uptown.

Neighborhood Guide to Knox-Henderson

Community, coziness, and full of life. The Knox-Henderson neighborhood has got it all. And the best part about it? The majority of local hot spots are within walking distance. Get to know the lay of the land of this intimate neighborhood by reading up on the details in our neighborhood guide.

Things to do in Knox-Henderson

It's easy to get lost in a day of shopping with all of the unique stores in Knox-Henderson. Whether you are looking at traditional retailers or quirky boutiques, there's no shortage of options. If you are new to the neighborhood and looking for some things to do, here are a few of our favorites.

Where to eat and drink in Knox-Henderson

Knox-Henderson's nightlife scene brings in Dallas residents from all around the city. You can expect a wide variety of lively pubs, bars, and nightclubs. Grab a cocktail and get to snacking at some of our favorite restaurants in the neighborhood.